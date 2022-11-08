Trump endorses Iowa Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Brenna Bird for Iowa attorney general, a few days after sharing a stage with her in Sioux City.

In a statement through his Save America PAC, the former Republican president said Bird is a “tough-as-nails but very fair prosecutor” who will prosecute criminals and seek justice for victims. The statement also called Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller a “radical left liberal.”

Bird has campaigned on standing with law enforcement, something she has accused Miller of not doing. She also said she would enter lawsuits against the Biden administration for what she sees as federal overreach.

“Brenna Bird backs the Blue and will always fight for our tremendous men and women of Law Enforcement,” Trump said in the statement. “Next week Brenna will defeat a very lazy and weak on crime Tom Miller, the longest serving Democrat Attorney General in the country!”

Trump was in Sioux City for a rally last week, campaigning alongside Bird and other Republican candidates for office. He gave a strong indication at the rally that he plans to seek another term as president, saying he will “very, very, very probably do it again.”

Election day for state and federal offices is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.