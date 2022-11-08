 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Trump endorses Iowa Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird

  • 0
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City

Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Brenna Bird for Iowa attorney general, a few days after sharing a stage with her in Sioux City.

In a statement through his Save America PAC, the former Republican president said Bird is a “tough-as-nails but very fair prosecutor” who will prosecute criminals and seek justice for victims. The statement also called Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller a “radical left liberal.”

Bird has campaigned on standing with law enforcement, something she has accused Miller of not doing. She also said she would enter lawsuits against the Biden administration for what she sees as federal overreach.

“Brenna Bird backs the Blue and will always fight for our tremendous men and women of Law Enforcement,” Trump said in the statement. “Next week Brenna will defeat a very lazy and weak on crime Tom Miller, the longest serving Democrat Attorney General in the country!”

People are also reading…

Trump was in Sioux City for a rally last week, campaigning alongside Bird and other Republican candidates for office. He gave a strong indication at the rally that he plans to seek another term as president, saying he will “very, very, very probably do it again.”

Election day for state and federal offices is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes from voting at precincts in Bryant and Hunt Elementary Schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News