SIOUX CITY — New wind turbine setback distances from city limits and protected areas are in the process of being approved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Tuesday unanimously approved the first reading of increased commercial wind turbine setbacks. The newly proposed setback distances are two miles from city limits and a 2,640 or 4.7 times tower height from public conservation areas.

For three years in a row, the issue of commercial wind turbines in Woodbury County has come before the board to approve setback distances and regulations.

The current ordinance has a setback distance of 600 feet or 110 percent of turbine height from city limits and public conservation areas.

Those concerned said the current setback distance could hamper potential city growth and hamper wildlife and visitors who frequent county conservation areas, according to board documents.

Supervisor Dan Bittinger said he visited the Moville City Council in January and it was concerned about the 600-foot setback distance hindering potential growth. He said he also heard the same sentiment from other communities. Supervisor Mark Nelson and Bittinger proceeded to check with other towns to see if they shared the same concern.

Dan Priestley, Woodbury County zoning coordinator, told Nelson that Iowa Code grants cities the ability to review land use within two miles of city limits, so a two-mile setback from city limits for wind turbines made sense.

MidAmerican Energy supports a one-mile setback from city limits and did not comment on the public conservation changes.

Kathy Hoffman of Correctionville said Correctionville City Council voted to have the wind turbines no closer than five miles from the city limits. Other attendees of the hearing also advocated for a five-mile setback.

Woodbury County's ordinance on commercial wind turbines was approved by the board in July 2021 with a 1,250-foot setback from occupied residences, a 600-foot setback from city limits or public conservation, and 110 percent of total turbine height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings.

In August 2022, after hearing from numerous county residents, the board increased the setback distance to 2,500 feet from occupied residences but did not address other structures.

Two more hearings will occur on May 16 and May 23.