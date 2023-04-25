SIOUX CITY – Since June 2022, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office has been struggling with short staffing, with a third of its department vacant at the peak.

To combat this, County Attorney James Loomis and the board of supervisors took steps to remedy this. Now, Loomis sought bonuses for the support staff who have been taking on extra work due to the shortage.

Loomis requested to give $2,000 bonuses to eight county attorney’s office employees due to their extra help. He proposed paying the bonuses from fines collection money, which he had discretion over its use.

The board denied the request, stating they did not want to set a precedent and citing a similar request from County Sheriff Chad Sheehan that was also denied.

In January, Loomis said the department was missing six staff members, a third of the total staff. He believed a large number of vacancies were due to the lack of a competitive salary package.

The openings were four felony persecutors and two indictable misdemeanor prosecutors. He said they were having a hard time finding qualified applicants. A full-staff attorney's office is 18 individuals.

He said this has been an issue since June 2022 and since then, the department has only received 4 applications with only one hire. He said the others were lacking in their ability to be prosecutors.

“Attorneys have been moved around to ensure all areas of responsibility are covered and support staff has taken on extra duties to help the attorneys,” Loomis said in a report to the board.

The board approved giving 4 percent raises to staff, paying hiring bonuses, creating a summer internship program, giving automatic vacation time, shifting a position to create a new deputy and starting new hires at a wage step equivalent to their experience, to help Loomis fill the empty positions.

Since speaking with the board and getting approval for the changes, Loomis has been able to hire two new staff members and line up the county attorney’s first summer intern. He also said he has seen an increase in applications since the steps were approved.

Now, he wishes to address the administrative staff who took an increased workload due to the shortage.

“The administrative staff within my office has been great,” he said in the board documents. “They have never complained. They have always had a positive team attitude and have always been willing to take on more duties and responsibilities.”

He added that the office is still short five attorneys and the administrative staff will help bridge the gap and continue to get everything done. The bonuses would be meant as a reward for the extra work and continued efforts, Loomis said.

The fines collection budget is generated by the office and stays in the office, it is not part of the general budget. Loomis said there is approximately $160,000 currently in the fund.

“My request is simply that the board grant approval in the interest of transparency and being upfront with both the board and the citizens in Woodbury County,” he said.

Board members expressed concern about setting a precedent for other elected officials and the future use of fine collections or other discretionary funds.

The board also cited a decision in June 2022 to deny Sheehan from giving supplemental pay for his percentage deputies. The supplemental pay would have been for the extra time the five percentage deputies spent on the new Law Enforcement Center project, and on radio and IT work, Sheehan said.

He proposed using a total of $49,600 of his fiscal 2022 budget to pay for the supplements. The board voted 4-1 to deny the request.

Loomis argued the situation was different because Sheehan was proposing using budget funds, while his proposal is funded from his office.

Supervisor Mark Nelson was also concerned about the public perception of using funds collected from fines for raises.