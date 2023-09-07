An initial report on what caused the May 28 partial collapse in a Davenport building says supports on the structure were not up to the job.

Three people died in the collapse, another lost a leg and many people lost their homes and property.

The Davenport city government commissioned the investigation by SOCOTEC Engineering Inc. and White Birch Group LLC into why part of the west wall of the Davenport Hotel building fell. Their preliminary report, released Thursday, included analysis of the repair work going on ahead of the collapse.

'Grossly inadequate'

The report argues that the temporary shoring installed on the west wall was “grossly inadequate” for the job.

“Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have partially collapsed,” the report says.

The shoring lacked proper restraints where it met the wall or the ground and that it engaged only a limited portion of the building’s exterior surface.

The report says not enough direction was provided in the construction documents for the various repairs.

“Construction documents evaluated by WBG and SEI consist of incomplete sketches that fail to properly delineate the location and extent of required repairs,” the report states. “In addition, the specific configuration of permanent and temporary measures (shoring) to be implemented are not explained in sufficient detail.”

Examples cited in the report in relation to the stabilization of the western wall come from February and May, including:

A Select Structural sketch from Feb. 9 detailing an attempt to stabilize the exterior layer of the wall does not clearly state how to support some elements of the effort or adequately anchor others.

A May 24 letter that discusses the possible need to jack up a beam includes no reference to an evaluation of the plan to do so or of the need to monitor the process.

“Based on available documentation, it is WBG and SEI’s understanding that SSE (Select Structural) provided minimal oversight during both repair projects in early 2023, and in the days prior to collapse,” the report says. “Had members of SSE (Select Structural) visited the site in late May 2023, they may have observed that the temporary shoring protocol indicated in their February 9, 2023, sketch was not being implemented in the field, and required the contractor to make the necessary modifications.”

The report also argues that, when faced with inadequate specifications, the contractor doing the work should have either asked for more information from the engineer of record or hired its own to help conduct the work.

“However, the reviewed documents do not indicate that the contractor took either approach,” the report states.

Shoring long a point of contention

Months before the partial collapse, local contractor Ryan Shaffer predicted the wall would collapse. As previously reported, Shaffer said he was approached by building owner Andrew Wold in February and asked for a quote on repairs. Shaffer was ultimately denied the job because his bid came in higher than Wold was willing to pay, Shaffer said.

Shaffer said Wold specifically wanted to cut costs by not paying for the shoring of the building. He estimated that cost alone was about $50,000. Instead, city records reflect Wold hired Bi-State Masonry. A permit for “structural masonry repairs to west elevation as specified in engineer's report” was filed and came at a cost of nearly $40,000.

Bi-State files lien against Davenport Hotel

Bi-State Masonry filed a mechanic’s lien against Davenport Hotel LLC on May 30, two days after the partial collapse. Included in the lien is an invoice dated April 28 totaling nearly $90,000 and a second on May 11 for nearly $10,000.

The invoices note the scope of work to include exterior wall masonry reconstruction, specifically on the west wall.

In the invoice, contractors were expected to erect shoring to support the existing wall above the area that was to be reconstructed as well as remove several wythes of brick and replace them with concrete masonry units, commonly known as cinder blocks.

A wythe is a vertical section of bricks that make up a wall. Most modern structures are comprised of outer wythe (exterior façade) and interior wythe (what adheres to the drywall on the inside of the building) according to AAA-1 Masonry & Tuckpointing Inc. However, older structures were commonly comprised of multiple wythes. The Davenport was comprised of five.

According to the report released by the city, the construction and addition of CMUs on the wall did not provide continuous support for all five wythes. Instead, some of the unsupported brick fell into the wall cavity, further stressing the integrity of the structure.

The report does not say who is responsible for the construction work, but does say the accumulation of loose brick was reported by Select Structural in a letter dated Feb. 28, two months before the first Bi-State invoice was printed.

Among other work to be completed was an “additional area to the north where others previously laid a block wall and brick wall" and "remove bowed brick that is falling away from the top of displacement to grade as per the city of Davenport and Structural Select.”

That area was to be replaced with 6” CMU and intermediate wythe and outer wythe. Other crews were responsible for painting the new areas. All work was to be done in accordance with the city of Davenport and Select Structural, according to the invoice.

Mechanic’s liens explained

A mechanic’s lien, as defined by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, is a lien that can be created by a general contractor or subcontractor that is attached to a property. Those providing labor or materials in order to improve the property may enforce a lien once the property is improved if they are not paid for their contributions.

According to the state, a notice of commencement of work must be posted to the Mechanic’s Notice and Lien Registry within 10 days of the completion of the work on the property. The general contractor then must also provide written notice of the lien to the property owner via the construction contract or a spate written notice.

Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team contributed reporting.

