SIOUX CITY — A contractor working to grade north side property will be allowed to resume work, after the City Council voted Monday to reverse a stop-work order.

The ruling in favor of Lieber Construction came after the council initially held off on making a decision at its Sept. 11 meeting.

On Monday, Mayor Bob Scott and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore abstained from voting on the matter. Moore cited a conflict of interest, while Scott said his abstention was not due to a conflict of interest.

"An abstention without a conflict of interest is an automatic no vote under the council's rules," City Attorney Nicole DuBois clarified before the council went into closed session to discuss the matter.

The council emerged from behind closed doors after nearly an hour. Then, Councilman Alex Watters motioned to affirm the city engineering department's decision to allow Lieber Construction's grading permit with the condition that any future dirt being moved to the site not be within 50 feet of Rick and Russ Bertrand's property and that any dirt that has been put there be moved 50 feet from the property line that was originally declared.

Watters' first motion passed with O'Kane, Schoenherr and Watters voting "yes."

Then, Watters motioned to reverse the stop-work order that the city's engineering department issued to Lieber Construction. The matter passed by the same margin, with O'Kane Schoenherr and Watters all voting "yes."

A written ruling detailing the council's decision will be available within two weeks.

The Bertrand brothers had asked the council to find Lieber Construction's grading permit in violation of city ordinance, declare 173,000 cubic yards of fill a public nuisance, and order the imported dirt be removed from the southwest corner and the site returned to its original condition.

On Aug. 14, the city's engineering department issued a grading permit to Lieber Construction to grade property at 5515 28th St. and 5600 28th St. Four days later, the city told Lieber to stop the grading work, and issued formal stop-work orders on Aug. 21 and again on Aug. 24. The second stop-work order was issued after the first was not obeyed, according to city documents.

The stop-work orders were the result of complaints from the Bertrands, acting in their capacity as trustees of the Robert L. Bertrand Revocable Trust. The brothers say the grading work would create hazards to a nearby aquifer and artesian wells. The Bertrands appealed the city's issuance of the grading permit, while Lieber appealed the stop-work order.

"Putting dirt on top of an aquifer is really, really bad. Right now, (Lieber) put 3 tons of weight per square foot on our aquifer. What does that mean? It's pushing the water," Rick Bertrand said during the Oct. 11 council meeting. "They put this on our waterway is what they did. Now, they're begging for forgiveness."

Russ Bertrand and Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and former Republican state senator, grew up on a farm adjacent to Lieber's parcel. Over the years, their ancestors compiled 340 acres of land in that area, which they call Bertand Farms. Portions of Bertrand Farms, which were purchased by the Bertrands' grandparents in the 1930s, are nearing the century mark, according to Russ Bertrand.

The parcel at 5600 28th St. is listed in county property records as a holding of Sundown-Moonup Development LLC, which has the same address in North Sioux City as Lieber Construction.

MidAmerican Energy holds the deed to 5515 28th St., and, two years ago, announced plans to build an office, research and technology park at that site. The city agreed to re-zone that property from agriculture land to business park land in the spring of 2021, at MidAmerican's request, thus enabling them to develop the land.

Lieber previously proposed creating a commercial development on its property, which the city rejected. Now, Lieber wants to build a building on that land, which is currently zoned for agriculture. Lieber moved a large amount of dirt from its property to the MidAmerican site. Lieber wants to move some of that dirt back onto its property, but put it in a different place.

John Hines, an attorney representing Lieber Construction, contended that the permit was "validly issued" and that Lieber has worked to address all of the city's concerns, as well as those of the property owners. He said the purpose of the permit was to place fill to repair erosion and improve drainage, which is "clearly allowed under the grading ordinance."