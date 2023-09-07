The preliminary report on the partial building collapse had a limited scope focused on structural issues and not looking at city procedures and policy.

The city commissioned the investigation by SOCOTEC Engineering Inc. and White Birch Group LLC into the May partial collapse of the west wall of the Davenport Hotel building. Their preliminary report, released Thursday, included the scope and methodology of the investigation.

The authors of the report wrote that the inquiry was limited to the “design, construction and repair-related causation of the partial building collapse" and was limited to the information and documents available to them at the time.

The investigators assessed how the repairs affected the stability of the exterior wall, the report states.

The authors also pointed out what the report does not do.

“Evaluation of municipal procedural and policy related implications, and any contributory factors thereof is beyond the scope of the WBG and SEI investigation,” the report states.

White Birch Group staff arrived at the collapse site on June 3 and stayed until the night of June 4. SEI staff joined them on June 4. SEI stayed until June 5.

The authors included in the report a list of more than two dozen documents reviewed during the investigation that they considered key to the inquiry

These include:

The original architectural drawings for the building from 1906.

Repair permits from 2020 and 2023.

Select Structural Engineering’s reports from February and May of 2023.

City letters and code violations notices from 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Photos: Demolition continues Tuesday on the collapsed The Davenport apartments 061323-qc-nws-demolitioncontinue-056