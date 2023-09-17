SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to green-light façade improvements for a Historic Fourth Street building.

Nathan Kalaher, of PLaN Architecture, has requested that the council authorize a certificate of appropriateness for 1107-09 Fourth St., which is known as the Bay State Block.

Certificates of appropriateness are required by city code for proposed additions or modifications to buildings within Sioux City's historic districts.

Kalaher wants to remodel the Bay State Block into a mixed-use building with the main level remaining a commercial space and the upper-levels serving as 27 residential units. Plans call for the removal of the building's loading dock, construction of two new stair towers on the north side, as well as window repairs. The paint on the brick in the rear of the building is not being removed, according to city documents.

"In looking at the original use of the building it is staff's determination that the loading dock constructed out of concrete masonry units was added at a later time and is not original to the building," the documents stated. "Any work that is done at the rear of the building should be done in a manner respectful of the current structure and a dedicated effort to match the existing brick color and mortar consistency shall be practiced in any new construction work."

The building was built in 1890 by the Boston Investment Company, an investment firm from Massachusetts that financed the construction of several buildings in Sioux City, including two more on Historic Fourth Street. The name Bay State Block refers to Massachusetts, which is the Bay State.

The building was designed by local architect E. W. Loft in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. Key elements of the style present on the Bay State Block include ashlar stone, rounded Romanesque arches, and grouped windows with short columns between.

The building has had many occupants over the years due to the way the building was constructed with its multiple storefront bays, according to the documents. Some notable businesses in recent history that have occupied store fronts include Larsen and Anderson Grocery, People's Furniture, 4th Street Brewing Company and 4th Street Bar. The building is currently occupied by Rebo's and Beer Can Alley. The upper-levels of the building have historically been used as storage and warehousing.

Naming rights amendment

City staff will also ask the council to approve a first amendment to a pledge of money and naming rights agreement for the naming rights of Long Lines Family Rec Center's main arena.

Long Lines, Ltd. and the city entered into an agreement on November 1, 2001 for a pledge of $750,000 for the naming rights of the main arena of the former Sioux City Municipal Auditorium, which opened in 1950 at 401 Gordon Drive.

The proposed amendment to the agreement will allow for a new sign to be installed at Long Line Family Rec Center in exchange for a termination date to the agreement of Sept. 30, 2033, according to city documents.

The Arena Sports Academy is currently leasing Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor from the city.