SIOUX CITY — Iowa's Fourth Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra called the recent decommissioning of the USS Sioux City a "tragedy," said he expected the 2023 Farm Bill to be done some time in early November and raised the possibility of changing requirements for SNAP benefits while meeting at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce in Sioux City on Wednesday afternoon.

The conversation, with the Chamber's Agriculture Committee, featured not only the Republican Congressman from Hull but also Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and lasted for about an hour.

"The bill has always been bipartisan. It will be bipartisan again this year," Feenstra said about the pending 2023 Farm Bill, which is expected to amount to $1 trillion over 10 years.

The 2018 Farm Bill, which passed the House by a vote of 386-47, is set to expire on Sept. 30 and Feenstra anticipates continuing resolutions being used until the new legislation passes.

Where SNAP benefits stand

Feenstra said one of the biggest sticking points in negotiations between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate is how SNAP benefits will be handled in the forthcoming Farm Bill.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget. With the 2018 iteration of the Farm Bill, mandatory nutrition programs such as SNAP accounted for more than 75% of the overall spending (per the USDA). That number is expected to be above 80% when the 2023 bill becomes law. A July 2023 study from the Pew Research Center found: 41.2 million people in 21.6 million households received monthly SNAP benefits in the 2022 fiscal year.

"There are always battles with SNAP to make sure how that is effective and how we're getting it to the right people," Feenstra said.

House Republicans have pushed for increased work requirements for SNAP benefits.

According to the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service website, "SNAP has two sets of work requirements. If you are age 16 – 59 and able to work, you will probably need to meet the general work requirements to get SNAP benefits." Which means someone capable of working has to: register for work, participate in SNAP employment and training, take a "suitable" job if offered one and not quit said job or reduce work hours without legitimate cause.

The USS Sioux City

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, who attended the meeting at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, told Feenstra he'd like to see the recently decommissioned USS Sioux City brought up the Missouri River and anchored near banks in town so it can be used as a permanent museum. The ship had its November 2018 commissioning funded, in part, by a Sioux City commissioning committee.

"It's a real disappointing situation," Feenstra said to Scott. "It's just a shame ... This great ship, that was built, only several years ago, now being decommissioned. We have sent letters to the DoD and we want to know what happened. What's going on? Why did we all of a sudden switch lanes and go a different direction," Feenstra later added.

Soil erosion and other matters

Scott also asked Feenstra about modern farming placing less of an emphasis on soil erosion methods such as terracing which can help reduce water runoff. Scott worried that taking terraces out of nearby farms could greatly increase the chances of flooding in the Sioux City area.

"I agree, you should not be taking terraces out ... Those terraces serve a great purpose," Feenstra said. "Because of productivity, people have said 'That terrace costs me dollars,' and that's shameful."

At the top of meeting, McGowan told Feenstra he's seen a lot of people in Washington D.C. badmouthing farmers.

"How do we educate those people?" McGowan asked.

"Agriculture and our producers always get banged for climate issues," Feenstra replied. "We actually take more carbon out of the air."

Throughout the past year, Mexico and the United States have battled back and forth over a proposal from America's southern neighbor that would limit imports of genetically modified corn. More than 90% of the corn produced in the U.S. is genetically modified and Iowa is the largest corn producer in the country.

Janelle Kracht, the District 4 field manager for the Iowa Corn Growers Association, asked Feenstra "What are things we could talk to our members about to make Mexico understand they need us?"

Feenstra responded that Katherine Tai, America's trade rep to Mexico, "has to do her job." "We're pushing the administration very hard," he said.