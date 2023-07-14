SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department saw a 12% decrease in fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday and in the month leading up to it, according to crime analysis data obtained by The Journal.

The department logged 258 fireworks calls for service related to fireworks from June 1 to July 4, down from 295 calls received during that time period in 2022 and 328 in 2021. Nine citations for fireworks violations were written this year over that time frame.

"This was the worst year I've ever seen, not in my neighborhood," Mayor Bob Scott, who lives in Leeds, said during Monday's City Council meeting. Scott's comment came after west side resident Jeanne Pullis told council members, "Something has got to be done about these fireworks."

While standing at a podium in the Council Chambers at City Hall, Pullis held up the end of a rocket, which she said landed 2 feet from her back door.

"Do you know what damage this could've done to a window, or to a car, or to a human being?" she asked. "There was so much smoke in that block, I couldn't see the neighbor's house across the street."

Pullis said she was so fed up with the situation, that she left town on Wednesday, July 5 and returned on Sunday. However, she said fireworks were still being shot off in her neighborhood at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. She described calling the police department as a "lost cause," and remarked, "They won't do anything."

"If you do call the police, make sure that you give them an address and you tell them exactly where they're being shot off," Councilman Matthew O'Kane advised. "Over the past couple of weeks, their call-in list has been incredibly long, and they're stretched very thin."

Since Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge in 2017, the sale of fireworks has been allowed in permanent buildings from June 1 to July 8 and in tents and other temporary structures from June 13 to July 8. Although fireworks can be sold in June and a few days after the July Fourth holiday, the window that fireworks can be discharged is much shorter. Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks are only allowed to be discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"If everybody would just abide by the times, it wouldn't be an issue," Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said Tuesday. "But the problem is they're still going off. They'll be going off tonight, I'm sure, in places around Sioux City. People just don't care."

Since the state changed the law, Gill said it has been more difficult for officers to cite violators. He said they have to actually catch people in the act of lighting fireworks. Possession of fireworks is no longer sufficient evidence.

At 1:16 a.m. on June 13, dispatch fielded a fireworks complaint on the city's west side, however, an officer wasn't dispatched to the call until 1:43 a.m., according to Gill.

"The call says the complainant believes her neighbor, four houses down, is setting off very loud fireworks," he said. "By the time the officer gets there, they don't hear nothing. They go to the house they believe it was coming from. They don't get an answer at the house. There's no signs of fireworks in the front yard, but there could have been in the backyard. But the backyard had a fence."

Gill said the officer wrote "unable to locate" in the report.

Before the ban was lifted, Gill recalled participating in a special fireworks patrol. A couple weeks before the holiday and a week after, he was among a group of officers in unmarked vehicles, who were paid overtime to solely respond to fireworks complaints.

"We used to write a lot of tickets, but it was a lot easier back then. You didn't have to see them light them off. It was just, if they had them in their possession, we would confiscate them and, then, write the person who had them in their possession a citation," he said.

During the council meeting, O'Kane, Councilman Alex Watters and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr expressed interest in continuing the conversation about fireworks.

"I want everyone to know that the law that the state of Iowa has with regard to fireworks sales keeps our hands tied in certain ways, as well," Schoenherr said. "They can still be sold here, whether or not we agree with letting them fire them off within city limits."