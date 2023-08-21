SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council rejected the lone bid for construction of a splash pad at Headington Park on Monday, because the bid was $355,000 higher than the city engineer’s estimate.

In addition to construction of a splash pad at 2951 Isabella St., the project also included general site work, earthwork, sodding, sidewalk construction, concrete slabs, precast building installation and foundation.

The resolution to reject the bid from Christiansen Construction Company, of Pender, Nebraska, was part of the council’s consent agenda. By approving its consent agenda, the council voted to reject the $755,000 bid from Christiansen Construction Company, which was well above the city engineer’s estimate of $400,000.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore expressed concerns that, due to high costs, the footprint of a splash pad at Headington Park might be smaller than those at other parks.

“All neighborhoods should have similar-sized splash pads for everybody,” Moore said. “So, I hope we don’t pare that down.”

When the project was originally bid on April 18, no bids were received. City staff worked with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. to modify the scope of the project to extend the completion date and remove the splash pad features to be bid separately.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told The Journal on Friday he thinks the lack of bids and high construction costs for recreational projects are due to American Rescue Plan Act funds that have “flooded the market.”

“It’s just unfortunate,” Moore said of the high cost. “I’m hoping with time, we might see some of those prices come back down.”

Parks and Recreation Manager Angel Wallace told the council that the Leeds splash pad project was around $251,000. She said her department wants to have something that is “comparable” to other splash pads in the city at Headington Park.

“We will be holding a public input meeting with the residents in the neighborhood to present them with some options to make modifications to the park,” she said. “If they do want to proceed with the splash pad, it may be some years down the line.”

Wallace said Parks and Rec plans on proposing some spray features and possible improvements to Headington Park’s playground and basketball court.

According to city documents, the project was going to funded with general obligation bonds and covered under the Capital Improvement Program’s aquatic comprehensive plant, which has a total budget of $500,000 in fiscal year 2024.

The city currently has five splash pads, which can be operated longer than the swimming pools. The splash pads are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to those splash pads, the city also has a new water feature at Chris Larsen Park’s Floyd Plaza. Misters and fountains rise up from the ground, with a push of a button. The fountain is operational during park hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.