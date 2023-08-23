A stand-in played the role of a star witness Wednesday in the trial of Henry Dinkins for the 2020 murder of Breasia Terrell.

Billy Thomas, a retired Davenport police officer and an investigator for the Scott County Attorney's office, read to the court what deceased witness Jerod Brink told attorneys during his deposition.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder and faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of killing Breasia on July 10, 2020.

Brink's testimony, through Thomas, came on the trial's 10th day. By the time Wednesday's proceedings ended, a total of 39 witnesses had been called to the stand by the state. All told, they testified for a total of just over 60 hours.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Chad Frese read the questions he asked Brink during that deposition. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham then read the questions she asked.

Dinkins' attorneys Frese and Joel Waters argued against allowing Brink's deposition to serve as witness, but Judge Henry Latham ruled the deposition could be used because Brink died in June of this year after suffering a heart attack.

The 10th day of the trial ended with Davenport police detective Sean Johnson on the stand. He took Brink's original statement to police in the days after Breasia's body was discovered near a remote farm pond roughly two miles north of DeWitt in Clinton County.

Cunningham's direct questioning of Johnson ended Wednesday as she prepared to play the video of Brink's meeting with Johnson. It will be heard Thursday morning when the trial resumes.

Brink's encounter

The state claims Brink can place Dinkins in the immediate area of where Breasia's body was later found.

Brink contacted the Davenport Police Department just days after a body was discovered in rural Clinton County on March 22, 2021. He gave his deposition testimony May 8, 2022.

Answering questions from Frese, Brink said that he "pulled a gentleman out of a ditch" after being stopped while traveling south on U.S. Highway 61 on his way to work at Linwood Mining.

"It was about 4:30 in the morning" Brink said, when he realized someone was on the side of the road. He described that person as a "Black man, in blue shorts, white shoes ... He jumped out in the lane in front of me and it was a good thing I was paying attention. There could have been an accident."

Responding to questions from Frese, Brink said he did not know if he could identify the man, even though he first stood at the driver's side window and then rode in Brink's pick-up truck. Brink said he did not know if he had facial hair or if he wore glasses.

Brink did offer one distinguishing mark about the man. He first told Frese that the man " ... had a mole right here" and indicated an area around his own right cheek.

Later questioned by Cunningham, Brink said the man he encountered had "some kind of a blemish" on the right side of his face near his nose.

Brink also told Frese he remembered the man wore shorts because "I remember thinking it was odd to be in shorts — it was cooler that day." Brink told Frese and Cunningham he did not know what time of year he saw the man.

In his deposition, Brink said the man jumped in the passenger's seat of his truck. They drove south on U.S. 61 for "about a quarter mile" until he found a turn-around. Now traveling northbound on U.S. 61, the man directed Brink to turn at the exit for Kunau Implement. They traveled east "on the old highway" and then turned on a gravel road.

Brink said the man's "maroon Malibu" was stuck facing east, "like the man tried to do a three-point turnaround." Brink then told Frese he "was lucky" to have a chain in the back of his truck and he freed the car in a matter of moments.

Brink said the man " ... was very appreciative. More than once he offered me $100."

"I just said 'Do something nice for somebody someday.'"

Brink's testimony crucial

During testimony given Monday, Cunningham asked Det. Evan Obert about Brink's decision to step forward and make a statement to Davenport police Detective Sean Johnson.

"Was that the final piece of evidence that prompted the arrest of Mr. Dinkins?"

"Yes," Obert replied.

Brink provided crucial evidence to placing Dinkins in the area where Breasia's body was found, something other testimony in the trial so far had not done.

Breasia and her younger brother — identified as D.L. in the courtroom — spent the night of July 9, 2020 with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment. According to Culberson’s testimony, Breasia was last seen standing beside a maroon Chevy Impala at around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

Frese and Waters pointed out throughout the trial that Culberson's sighting was the last time anyone saw Breasia. Culberson's testimony does not put the girl in the Impala. Blood and trace evidence do not put Breasia in the Impala.

The defense has also repeatedly claimed no one can put Dinkins at the remote farm pond. It is the state's theory, as expressed in testimony from Obert and Davenport Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, that Dinkins took Breasia to the remote area behind Kunau Implement, and shot her three times before concealing her body where she fell.

Brink's testimony suggests Dinkins was near the farm pond and became stuck when he attempted to leave. The state is expected to use cellphone information to bolster Brink's deposition testimony.

According to pretrial information filed by Cunningham:

“Law enforcement officers collected the GPS data from Mr. Brink’s cellphone and confirmed he was in that area on July 10, 2020.”

Brother's testimony discounted

Davenport police sergeant Geoffrey Peiffer testified Wednesday he believes Breasia’s younger brother, identified in court as D.L., told the story of seeing his sister shot only after hearing Peiffer tell Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, the cause of her daughter’s death.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son with Lankford and the boy testified earlier in the trial that he saw Dinkins shoot Breasia.

Frese raised the issue of when D.L. first started making those claims, noting the boy, who was eight years old at the time, did not mention seeing Breasia killed in the days, weeks, or even months after her disappearance.

Peiffer, who was the first witness to testify for the state at the start of the trial, took the stand Tuesday to again testify for Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham. He was back Wednesday for Frese’s cross-examination.

Responding to a question from Frese, Peiffer told the court, “He (D.L.) heard a conversation I had with his mother …” after the state medical examiner had determined Breasia was shot three times. Her remains were found on March 22, 2021.

The conversation took place in early April, 2021.

Later during questioning, Frese asked, “Would you agree D.L.’s story that he saw Breasia shot came directly from you?”

Peiffer replied, “I would agree with that.”

He also testified that D.L.’s story of seeing Breasia shot was not given much weight by investigators. While being cross-examined by Frese, Peiffer told the court he had “no way to corroborate” what D.L. claimed.

Peiffer also confirmed he first interviewed D.L. in the days after Breasia’s disappearance. During that interview, Peiffer took D.L. different places, including the Credit Island area and the Walmart in Clinton.

Frese asked if D.L. ever mentioned a “bloody machete” during that interview.

Peiffer said D.L. did not mention seeing a machete at that time.