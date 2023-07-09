SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a contract to a South Sioux City construction company for a locker room addition project at the IBP Ice Center.

The public improvement project at the center, 3808 Stadium Drive, includes the addition of three locker rooms, a weight room, coaches' office, restrooms and shower.

"The IBP Ice Center locker room (project) will support the growth of the youth boy's and girl's hockey program. The project will also allow Siouxland Youth Hockey Association to host more home tournaments for our youth teams," city documents stated.

The project was bid to include the base bid and three bid alternates. Alternate A1 consists of the expansion of the existing lobby, skate shop and storage room. Alternate A2 involves two new team rooms inside the rink area and alternate M1. Alternate M1 is a recirculating pump and piping for the hydronic system.

IBP Ice Center Weekender (copy) (copy) The IBP Ice Center is shown in Sioux City. City staff and Siouxland Youth Hockey Association are recommending a contract be awarded to a South…

Architect FEH's estimate of construction costs was $1,263,100 for the base bid, $388,917 for alternate A1, $61,635 for alternate A2 and $6,000 for alternate M1, for a total bid of $1,719,652.

H&R Construction Co. was the lowest bidder, submitting a base bid of $1,303,000 and a total bid of $1,707,600. H&R's also submitted low bids for alternate A1 ($341,800), alternate A2 ($57,500) and alternate M1 ($5,300).

City staff and Siouxland Youth Hockey Association are recommending that the contract be awarded to H&R to include the base bid, alternate A1 and alternate M1, for a total bid amount of $1,650,100.

If the council votes to award the contract, H&R will begin work on the project upon issuance of a notice to proceed. The work must be fully completed by June 14, 2024.

According to the documents, a variety of funding sources are being used for the project, including general obligation bonds, American Rescue Plan Act dollars, facility sponsorship and private donations.

Siouxland Youth Hockey Association financed and constructed the ice center, which opened in 1997. The group later turned the building over to the city, which agreed to operate and maintain it.

Splash pad

The council is also expected to vote Monday to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of a splash pad at Headington Park, 2951 Isabella St.

The project includes new construction of a splash pad and general site work, earthwork, sodding, sidewalk construction, concrete slabs, precast building installation and foundation.

When the project was originally bid on April 18, no bids were received, according to city documents. City staff worked with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. to modify the scope of the project, to extend the completion date and remove the splash pad features to be bid separately. JEO's estimated probable cost of the project is $400,000.

The city is ready once again to go out for bid on the project, which has a budget of $500,000. The deadline for bids is Aug. 8. The project is expected to be fully completed by May 31, 2024.