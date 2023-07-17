SIOUX CITY -- Jessica Lopez-Walker said she will be "a fierce advocate for all" if she is elected to the Sioux City Council.

Lopez-Walker, an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, announced her candidacy in a statement issued Saturday.

Lopez-Walker said she is focused on issues concerning homelessness, workforce housing, diversity, human trafficking and supporting small business development, as well as clean water and clean air for all citizens.

"As an Indigenous woman, I will represent the needs and concerns of all citizens of Sioux City; I embrace diversity because it strengthens local government."

Lopez-Walker, who holds degrees in psychology and art from Nebraska Indian College, is in the process of completing a B.A. from Briar Cliff University. She has been employed at FedEx the past four years.

Lopez-Walker is a small business owner and seamstress who creates original Indigenous fashions. She is also an instructor at Winnebago for Ho-Chunk Renaissance and Little Priest Tribal College.

Lopez-Walker is married with five children and serves as a family recruiter for foster care in Sioux City.

Mayor Bob Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr are up for reelection in the fall. Schoenherr is completing her first term on the council, while Scott will have served a record 19 years as mayor when his current term ends.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, the filing period for nomination papers is Aug. 14 to 31.

A city primary election, if necessary, would be held on Oct. 10. The entry of at least three candidates triggers a primary election. The regular election is slated for Nov. 7.