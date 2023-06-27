SIOUX CITY – “I got a letter about challenging my voter registration ... you can quit sending me these letters because I moved,” a former Woodbury County resident told Auditor Pat Gill’s voicemail. “We're not trying to vote there.”

The individual was just one of 482 registered Woodbury County voters to receive a letter challenging their voter registration, signed by former Republican State Sen. Jim Carlin.

A small volunteer group has started a statewide initiative of challenging voter registration on the basis that they are “not a resident at the address where registered to vote.” They are recruiting people from each county to help challenge these registrations. In Woodbury County, Carlin took on the task.

The group's goal is to clean up the voter rolls and ensure election security.

The evidence these people no longer live in Woodbury County? Public records such as the U.S. Postal Service’s National Change of Address database, online White Pages-like websites, voter registration lists such as voteref.com, and more.

Jim Carlin voter registration challenge

About the challenge

In Iowa, any resident can challenge the voter registration of those in the same county. Voter registration can be challenged if the individual:

Is not a U.S. citizen;

Is not at least 17 years old;

Is not a resident at the address where registered to vote;

Has falsified information on the registration form;

Has been convicted of a felony and has not received a restoration of rights or;

Has been adjudged incompetent to vote.

Carlin, a Sioux City lawyer, found out about the project from Laura Gillespie, a member of the volunteer group and formerly one of his campaign staffers.

The group is loosely associated with Iowa Canvassing, a volunteer organization that is focused on keeping Iowa voter rolls clean. Gillespie said the five main benefits of challenging voter registration are:

Decreasing the chance of fraud or stolen votes from someone voting in the name of an ineligible voter;

Decreasing the cost of official mailings to ineligible voters;

Decreasing the cost to the county charged by the Secretary of State’s office for each registered voter;

Decreasing the cost to campaigns of sending campaign literature to ineligible voters and;

Increasing the reported voter participation rate by reducing the number of registered voters eligible to vote in a given election.

Room for improvement

Gillespie, a resident of Winneshiek County, began looking into voter registration after the 2020 election. She said the message at the time was to get involved in politics at the local level. She decided to get a copy of the voter rolls and search through them.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on that doesn’t seem tidy and tight,” she said. “Not that anybody’s cheating or there’s fraud, but there certainly is some room for improvement.”

Since August, the group has challenged between 3,000 and 4,000 registrations.

“It’s not enough … this is just a drop in the bucket,” she said.

Carlin was told that there were at least 482 voters on the local voter rolls who did not live in Woodbury County.

"This is just one more vulnerability we have that we should really try to address," Carlin said. "We want to clean it up. It's very, very sloppy.”

A "challenger's" statement must be completed for each challenged registrant, meaning Carlin signed 482 individual statements and had to give proof for each one.

Those statements are then sent to the auditor’s office to be verified. Gill said he had no problem cooperating with the group and having them help clean up the voter rolls.

“They’re being fairly responsible about it. They could challenge a lot more people if they wanted to but they’re actually getting data that backs up what their claims are,” Gill said.

Maintenance calls

Initially, the group identified 545 names in January. When the group checked again later in May, 63 of those names had been removed from voter rolls due to annual maintenance.

Challenger statements were then filled out for the 482 still on the rolls and sent to Gill. After verifying the challenges, Gill, on behalf of Carlin, sent out the letters, notifying each individual of the residence challenge.

"On May 25, 2023, your voter registration record was challenged by James Matthew Carlin," read the letter.

The recipients of this letter had four options; they could cancel their registration, they could send a letter proving their residence in Woodbury County, they could attend a public hearing to advocate for their registration, or they could do nothing.

On June 19 a public hearing was held for those whose registration was challenged, allowing them to prove they still lived in Woodbury County.

Four large binders were lined up, all filled with information regarding the individuals Carlin challenged. No one showed up to the hearing, resulting in all 482 registrations being canceled.

“I’m not surprised [no one showed up],” Carlin said. “I think it’s a step toward election integrity.”

Gill said a few people had contacted the auditor's office to have their registration canceled, a few were identified to have died and a few phone calls were received, but most of the recipients didn't respond.

Few challenges

Carlin said many auditors in the state have never seen a voter registration challenge. There have only been two other instances of voter registration being challenged in the area in Gill’s 27 years in office. One involved a resident of Monona County challenging the registered voters during a school board bond election based on the phone book.

The other occurred in 2020 when the same petition was filed against Board of Supervisors Member Jeremy Taylor, challenging the address shown on Taylor's voter registration. Evidence, including water consumption history and a mortgage document, was used to determine Taylor's residency, resulting in the cancellation of his registration and his loss of an elected county government seat.

Carlin said this small group is doing the government’s job, and preventing fraud from happening. He pointed to the election of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District by six votes.

In Iowa, voters can be registered and inactive for four years before having their registration canceled.

For example, if persons registered before the 2022 general election, but did not vote, they would be labeled as inactive. They would continue to be labeled as inactive but eligible for the 2024 and 2026 elections. If they did not vote in any of those elections or respond to contact attempts, their registration would be canceled the following January. Previously, a voter had six years before being canceled, but a 2021 law change reduced the timeline.

If voters move to a different county in Iowa and register to vote, their previous county is notified and their registration is canceled, Gill said.

If the voters move out of state, a different challenge is presented.

"People just think that we're automatically going to remove them from the voter registration rolls and that doesn't happen. If they don't give us anything, they stay on the rolls," Gill said.

Another method

Previously, Iowa participated in a multi-state program called ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, which would notify auditors across state lines if someone registered to vote in a new location. Due to politics, Gill said, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate withdrew from the program.

Carlin said he was glad Iowa was pulled out of the program, stating there were concerns about the security of such programs and believed the program was not as efficient as intended. Gillespie also pointed out one specific instance where ERIC did not catch someone who had left the state and presumably registered elsewhere.

Now, an individual could be registered in two different states and the auditors would not know. Carlin said the situation is an election security concern.

It's not illegal to be registered in two states, it’s just illegal to vote in the same election twice, Gill said. He said there is a way for voters to indicate where they were previously registered to vote, and therefore have the registration canceled.

Most don't respond

On many states' voter registration forms, there is a section to provide a previous address. Every state is labeled a little differently. In Iowa, it is labeled "Previous Voter Registration Information."

"Most people don't fill that out," he said. "When they register to vote they go to the DOT ... and think it's just going to be taken care of magically, but we need that notification."

Each year, the auditor's office does maintenance to the voter rolls, checking the permanent USPS national change of address list and starting the multi-year process of canceling a registration.

When asked why not wait until these voters are canceled through this process, Carlin said there are still elections during that time that could be exploited.

Gillespie said while the auditor's office uses the change of address list, this group goes several steps beyond, looking at online voter registration lists such as Voter Reference and My Vote Wisconsin and public records websites such as Truth Finder and publicrecords.com.

Even though they are a small group, the members know others with voter registration lists for other states, who can help cross-reference the names of those who have moved.

Carlin believes there are somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 voters on the rolls in Iowa who no longer live in the state.

“That’s a lot of margin for error,” he said.

Carlin plans to continue to submit voter registration challenges in the future and believes there will be similar numbers each cycle.