SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, in a split decision, approved first consideration of a concept plan Monday for a residential subdivision near North Middle School.

The vote was 4 to 1, with Councilman Matthew O'Kane casting the lone "no" vote against the concept plan, which is an optional step a developer may take to receive preliminary approval of a conceptual vision for a site. The council is expected to vote on second consideration at its next weekly meeting.

Rod Lieber wants to construct a residential subdivision on a 49-acre site at 2319 and 2605 ½ 41st St. Lieber Heights would feature 131 single-family and duplex or townhouse lots.

"I think it's exciting that we can have growth and development. I think we need that," Councilman Alex Watters said. "I think we're pretty foolish if we don't think that our neighboring communities are trying to find ways that they can grow and they can expand. We need to do the best that we can to offer quality housing opportunities for people that want to come to our community."

At its Aug. 28 meeting, the council voted to defer taking action on the concept plan until after a public meeting could be held on Sept. 7. Senior Planner Chris Madsen said between and 40 and 50 citizens attended the meeting at North Middle School. Madsen said updated plans, including a preliminary grading plan, were shared at the meeting and he described the response from residents as "positive."

"There's been some revisions made to the concept plan that was on that plan that was presented and put in some more public greenspace," he said.

O'Kane said he doesn't think reaction from residents was overwhelmingly positive. He said he heard "a lot of people sharing a lot of concerns."

"I want to make sure that those concerns don't just fall by the wayside," said O'Kane, who said he is concerned about a detention pond near a proposed park on the site filling up after heavy rains and potentially posing a danger to small children.

Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance the concept plan to the city council for approval on Aug. 8. During the commission's meeting, a handful of property owners expressed concerns about "dramatic grading," the instability of loess soil and potential environmental impacts on the land. During Monday's meeting, two residents said they were worried about traffic, as well as having a substantial buffer zone that would be able to hold the soil back.

"I recommend that we plant native grasses, which have a deep root system to hold that soil," said property owner Tina Hall, who also expressed concerns about soil being taken off the site, even though she said she heard it was supposed to stay on the site. "Those are the kinds of details I'd like for the council to stay on top of."

Mayor Bob Scott told Hall the soil would not be trucked off the site, but moved to more land the developers bought.

"The petitioner has an agreement with the neighboring property owner to have any excess fill on their site, as well," Madsen clarified. "It will be on a neighboring farmer's land, including their own."

Approval of the concept plan does not allow development to occur, as rezoning and platting would need to be approved before any development could take place at the site.

Lieber hopes to complete grading this year, while development would occur at the site in three stages. The final stage of development would take place between 2026 and 2028.

In the summer of 2019, Lieber withdrew plans to excavate undeveloped Loess Hills land near North Middle School for a residential subdivision, after several residents spoke out in opposition to the project, citing environmental and safety concerns.

At that time, Lieber had planned to excavate most of the soil away to make room for an approximately 35-acre residential subdivision at 2321 41st St. He asked the city to rezone the plotted land from agricultural to suburban residential.

Lieber reduced the number of lots in his concept plan from 140 to 133, and then, from 133 to 131, with a number of proposed lots increasing in size.

According to city documents, the easterly phase of the development would be completed in 2024-2025 and include the extension of Indian Hills Drive north through the development. The second stage, estimated for 2025-2026, is in the center of the property. The final stage, estimated for 2026-2028, would be the westerly portion of the property and also have a second access to 41st Street to complete a roadway loop through the development.