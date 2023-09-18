SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council approved second consideration of a concept plan Monday for a residential subdivision near North Middle School.

The vote was 4 to 0 to 1, with Mayor Bob Scott abstaining from casting a vote for or against the concept plan, which is an optional step a developer may take to receive preliminary approval of a conceptual vision for a site. The council is expected to vote on third and final consideration at its next weekly meeting.

"The attorney for Mr. Lieber questioned my unbiased opinion," Scott said. "I'm not abstaining because I have any conflict of interest. I have no financial gain in any of these deals."

Rod Lieber wants to construct a residential subdivision on a 49-acre site at 2319 and 2605 ½ 41st St. Lieber Heights would feature 131 single-family and duplex or townhouse lots.

Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance the concept plan to the city council for approval on Aug. 8. During the commission's meeting, a handful of property owners expressed concerns about "dramatic grading," the instability of loess soil and potential environmental impacts on the land. During Monday's meeting, a handful of residents again raised concerns about the project.

"We as neighbors and all of us as city taxpayers have no guarantee that this development will ever happen," said Rhonda Bridges, who owns property on Bings Court. "We have no guarantee other than the dirt moving will take place."

Before the vote, Bridges told council members she and other property owners are asking them to reject Lieber Construction's proposal to start dirt moving based on a conceptual plan versus an actual plan that has been vetted.

Senior Planner Chris Madsen said the concept plan is "not a substitute" for the rezoning or a preliminary plat. Approval of the concept plan does not allow development to occur, as rezoning and platting would need to be approved before any development could take place at the site.

"Those items will still need to be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council. So there's a process that will need to happen before anything can be done on the site," Madsen said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said one of the many "clear messages" the neighbors are sending is that the project needs to monitored.

"We want to make sure that there's compliance with what they say they're going to do," he said of Lieber Construction.

Councilman Alex Watters said the city is "really going to be checking in" to make sure any approved development is "done well."

"I do think we need development. We need to grow. We need to be able to expand our city in a meaningful, intentional way, rather than acting hastily, and it sounds like staff is working with the developer to do so," he said.

Jordan Rozeboom, Lieber's chief financial officer, told the council that he thinks the plan for the development is becoming a "better plan in the process." He said Lieber intends to put a 10-foot barrier with native grasses above the property line with North Middle School.

"As we get further along in the year, I think it is more doubtful that a substantial amount of grading occurs this year," he said.

At its Aug. 28 meeting, the council voted to defer taking action on the concept plan until after a public meeting could be held on Sept. 7. Between 40 and 50 citizens attended the meeting at North Middle School. Madsen said updated plans, including a preliminary grading plan, were shared at the meeting and he described the response from residents as "positive."

Then, during its Sept. 11 meeting, the council approved first consideration of the concept plan by a vote of 4 to 1. Councilman Matthew O'Kane cast the lone vote against the plan. During that meeting, O'Kane said he heard "a lot of people sharing a lot of concerns" about the project. He said he was concerned about a detention pond near a proposed park on the site filling up after heavy rains and potentially posing a danger to small children.

Lieber has said development would occur in three stages, with the final stage of development taking place between 2026 and 2028.

In the summer of 2019, Lieber withdrew plans to excavate undeveloped Loess Hills land near North Middle School for a residential subdivision, after several residents spoke out in opposition to the project, citing environmental and safety concerns.

At that time, Lieber had planned to excavate most of the soil away to make room for an approximately 35-acre residential subdivision at 2321 41st St. He asked the city to rezone the plotted land from agricultural to suburban residential.

Lieber reduced the number of lots in his concept plan from 140 to 133, and then, from 133 to 131, with a number of proposed lots increasing in size.

According to city documents, the easterly phase of the development would be completed in 2024-2025 and include the extension of Indian Hills Drive north through the development. The second stage, estimated for 2025-2026, is in the center of the property. The final stage, estimated for 2026-2028, would be the westerly portion of the property and also have a second access to 41st Street to complete a roadway loop through the development.