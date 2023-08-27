SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a concept plan for a residential subdivision near North Middle School.

Rod Lieber wants to construct a 133-lot residential subdivision on a 49-acre site at 2319 and 2605 ½ 41st St. Lieber Heights would feature 92 single-family lots and 41 duplex or townhouse lots.

Lieber hopes to complete grading this year, while development would occur at the site in three stages. The final stage of development would take place between 2026 and 2028.

A development concept plan is an optional step a developer may take to receive preliminary approval of a conceptual vision for a site. Approval of the concept plan does not allow development to occur, as rezoning and platting would need to be approved before any development could take place at the site, according to city documents.

Last month, Sioux City’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance the concept plan to the city council for approval.

During the commission’s Aug. 28 meeting, a handful of property owners expressed concerns about the proposed subdivision. Tina Hall, one of those property owners, is worried about “the dramatic grading, the removal of the soil, and the instability of Loess soil.” Another property owner, Rhonda Bridges, said she is not against development, but is “leery” about the “environmental impact” on the land behind her home.

In the summer of 2019, Lieber withdrew plans to excavate undeveloped Loess Hills land near North Middle School for a residential subdivision, after several residents spoke out in opposition to the project, citing environmental and safety concerns.

At that time, Lieber had planned to excavate most of the soil away to make room for an approximately 35-acre residential subdivision at 2321 41st St. He asked the city to rezone the plotted land from agricultural to suburban residential.

According to city documents, Lieber has already reduced the number of lots in his concept plant from 140 to 133, with a number of proposed lots increasing in size.

The documents stated that the easterly phase of the development would be completed in 2024-2025 and includes 45 single family lots.

The first stage would also include the extension of Indian Hills Drive north through the development.

The second stage, estimated for 2025-2026, is in the center of the property and would include 41 duplex/townhome lots and four single family lots.

The final stage, estimated for 2026-2028, would be the westerly portion of the property and would include 43 single family lots.

The final stage would also have a second access to 41st Street to complete a roadway loop through the development.

“The petitioner has stated they plan to complete grading of the site in 2023. The petitioner plans to balance the grading on the site and not remove soil from the development,” the documents stated.