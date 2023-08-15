SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the company that owns Memorial Park Cemetery has heard citizens' concerns and is working to address them.

"I'm not going to promise our citizens it's something that's going to change completely overnight," said Scott who, along with City Manager Bob Padmore, recently met with a representative from Everstory Partners in Sioux City.

During the council's meeting on May 22, Scott said the condition of the cemetery is the "single largest complaint" he has received over the past three months.

Numerous citizens have lodged complaints with city officials about the deteriorating condition of the cemetery on Sioux City's east side. They have also called The Journal and signed a petition entitled "Save Memorial Park Cemetery" on change.org. The petition, which was created on May 23, cites potholed roads, neglected lawns, deactivated water spigots, as well as rotting signage, trees and the Tower of Legends landmark, as ongoing problems at the cemetery. The petition had garnered more than 2,500 signatures as of Monday evening.

"It's not an excuse, but part of their problem is most of their cemeteries are Indiana and east. If you look at their map, they don't have anybody they can draw on," Scott said of Everstory Partners during the council comments portion of Monday's City Council meeting. The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-headquartered company serves more than 50,000 families in the United States and Puerto Rico annually through its 389 cemetery, funeral and cremation locations.

Scott said he felt the company representative understood citizens' concerns and promised that Everstory Partners would work on weed control and other issues at the cemetery.

"They are patching some of the holes out there. Some of them already washed out. They're going to continue to work on that," Scott said. "I drove by today, because I happened to be out there. They were doing some maintenance out there."

Memorial Park was founded in 1936. A corporation headed by F.K. Lytle and J.M. Gunnell purchased 40-acres on Old Highway 141 for the cemetery, according to a story published in The Journal on Sept. 28, 1947.

StoneMor Inc., which rebranded as Everstory Partners in April, acquired the cemetery from Service Corporation International in 2007.