SIOUX CITY — The City of Moville is seeking support from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors for improvements to Frontage Road.

Moville City Council is seeking $665,000 from the county for part of improvement costs to Frontage Road, said Joel Robinson, Moville City Council member.

The Board of Supervisors was in favor of pursuing the project, expanding it to pave the rest of Frontage Road and starting the project sooner than proposed.

Frontage Road is a 50-50 cost share between Woodbury County and the City of Moville starting at Second Street, Robinson said. So far, Moville has invested $1.2 million into the road over the past five years.

“This is a priority for us, this is something that we definitely want to continue and see brought to fruition,” Robinson said.

Robinson said new economic development on Frontage Road since 2016 includes a Dollar General, Jensen Funeral Home, Security National Bank, Countryman Financial Group, Lewis Family Drug, Movillatte and the future Moville Area Medical Clinic.

Since 2016, Moville’s property value has increased by $1.9 million and tax revenue has increased by $275,000.

Between Security National Bank and Countryman Financial, the City of Moville has invested $505,000 for the street sidewalks, storm sewers, etc. The city is asking Woodbury County to help them continue the street improvements from Third Street to Fair Street.

“We want to put in the new 27-foot wide road, the existing road is an old 100 year old road that’s about somewhere between 18 and 22 feet wide,” Robinson said. The project would also include new water, sidewalk and retaining wall.

The City of Moville would pay $208,500 for water, sidewalk and retaining wall at Jeff’s Bar, Robinson said, while Woodbury County would pay $665,000 for water, sidewalk and retaining wall.

With the $208,500 the total investment Moville has made to Frontage Road would be $1.4 million, 55 percent of total costs. Woodbury County’s contribution would be 45 percent of total costs.

The city council proposed the Frontage Road project for the 2024-25 budget.

City Council Member Bret Hayworth said the council wanted to approach the board well in advance of budget season. The plan was to present it in June to give the board time to develop a plan and return in November or December for a final decision.

The board expressed concerns about rising construction costs and the financial strains the board will face during the next budget planning season, so they proposed completing the project in the new fiscal year starting July 1.

Supervisor Mark Nelson said he is proud of Moville for the work on the completed portion of the road and said the rest of the road “is something we need to do.” He also proposed the county repave the remaining section of Frontage Road to Humbolt Avenue at the same time.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor proposed using tax increment funding by combining the county’s portion of this project, a new project paving the rest of Frontage Road to Humbolt Avenue, and the already-in-motion Elk Creek Road construction project.

Taylor asked the Moville City Council to return to the board in the coming weeks regarding cost-sharing of the remaining section of Frontage Road.