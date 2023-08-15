SIOUX CITY — A regulatory roadblock stalled Pedal Party Pub for months, but, now, Sioux City's only party bike is once again rolling down the street.

On a recent Friday night, 13 riders sat on bicycle seats running the length of both sides of the mobile bar, which was illuminated by green fluorescent lighting under the roof. They placed their drinks in cupholders, buckled their seat belts and put their feet on the pedals.

"Are we ready?" co-owner Scott Bieler, yelled from the bike's driver's seat in the middle of the bar. Kevin Lake, Bieler's business partner, was beside him serving as the host for the night.

The group let out a thunderous cheer as the bike left an alley beside Blue Ribbon Tap and turned onto Pearl Street.

Lake and Bieler decided to bring a party bike to the city, after hearing about similar bikes in Omaha, Sioux Falls and Lincoln.

"He brought it up one day and I was like, 'I don't know,'" Bieler recalled of Lake. "And, then, I happened to see one in Omaha. I just saw the people on it having a great time."

Pedal Party Pub Scott Bieler drives Pedal Party Pub. Fellow co-owner Kevin Lake is behind him, as they ride down Fourth Street.

The perfect place

Bieler and Lake thought downtown Sioux City would be the "perfect place" for such a unique attraction, with a variety of "great establishments" and relatively flat streets in the Fourth Street Historic District. Party bikes are powered by passengers who pedal. Pedal Party Pub's employees act as drivers and hosts during two-hour bookings. Riders, who must be 21, bring their own beer and wine coolers on board.

Bieler and Lake purchased their party bike in Raleigh, North Carolina. The bike can move with just eight people pedaling, according to Bieler. It has a vehicle identification number and is equipped with an electric motor, which helps the bike get moving after being stopped at a traffic signal. The motor also assists when the bike travels uphill.

"I think our downtown is second to none. We picked a great place, except for the trouble we've had with the city," Bieler said. "We're very confused why this struggle had to be there, to this day. There was no sense in it. There's no reason why this permit should have been so hard to get."

Pedal Party Pub Scott Bieler drives Pedal Party Pub. Fellow co-owner Kevin Lake is behind him, as they ride down Fourth Street.

Certificate conundrum

Last year, Pedal Party Pub was ticketed by Sioux City police for not having a vehicle for hire company certificate.

Taxicabs, limousines, modified transport vehicles, and trolley or party buses are required to have a vehicle for hire certificate in order to legally operate in the city.

According an Iowa Department of Transportation intrastate manual, a for-hire motor carrier is a person or business that provides transportation of persons or property in exchange for any form of compensation or payment.

The IDOT mandates that for-hire motor carriers of passengers with a seating capacity of 15 passengers or less, including the driver, carry at least a $1.5 million insurance policy.

"This permit has been in place in Sioux City since 2016," Bieler said. "So no party bus company, no limousine company, nobody, with the exception of the cab companies, has ever been forced to get this permit until we came along and were trying to get it."

According to Woodbury County District Court filings, Bieler and Lake were cited for operating without a vehicle for hire company certificate at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at Fourth and Pearl streets. The matter was dismissed by the court at the city's cost on Nov. 15, 2022.

"We found out last year, say, on a Monday, we got an email saying we had to have a permit. We did a ride on that Saturday, and we were ticketed for not having our permit. So, we weren't even given time to get the permit," Bieler said.

Pedal Party Pub Pedal Party Pub, Sioux City's only party bike, takes a spin down Fourth Street.

During a June 12, 2023, City Council meeting, Bieler and Lake told council members the bike was covered under a $1 million insurance policy and alcohol was not being consumed on it when it was operating in Sioux City in 2022. But they wished to allow their customers to bring limited alcoholic beverages on board in the future.

Deputy City Clerk Heidi Farrens said Wednesday that Ya Heard LLC, Action Taxi and Limo Inc., Pedal Party Pub LLC, Siouxland Taxi, and Taxi Express LLC are the only entities that currently hold vehicle for hire company certificates in the city.

Farrens confirmed that Ya Heard LLC, a company that offers event party bus tours, was first issued a vehicle for hire company certificate on Nov. 18, 2022, which was after Sioux City police cited Pedal Party Pub for violating city code.

'A little skittish'

The city couldn't proceed with issuing Pedal Party Pub a certificate until it provided proof of the necessary insurance to the city, according to City Attorney Nicole DuBois.

But Pedal Party Pub couldn't find an insurer willing to write a policy for a party bike for exactly $1.5 million. In fact, Bieler said insurance companies "don't offer 0.5 anything."

"Insurance companies were having a hard time saying yes to a $2 million policy for a party bike that goes seven miles per hour down a city street," said Bieler, who noted that Pedal Party Pub is all about safety. In addition to seatbelts, Bieler said riders are offered helmets. There is a handrail for them hold onto, the number of drinks they can consume on the bike is limited and they are required to leave their alcohol on the bike when it stops at a restaurant or bar.

Bieler again went before the council on June 19 in hopes that council members could alter laws or issue some type of waiver to allow Pedal Party Pub to operate in the city with alcohol on board. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan even spoke on Pedal Party Pub's behalf.

McGowan told the council that the private sector's chief complaint is "how difficult the bureaucracy is."

"We need to do better. We need to try harder," McGowan said during the June 19 council meeting. "If this applies to this business, then it needs to apply equally to every single other similarly situated business, and you know it does not. To me, that is targeting."

At that meeting, DuBois said the council could consider doing away with the vehicle for hire chapter of Sioux City Code, which would result in the city not regulating taxis or buses any longer. However, she said that wouldn't affect the insurance requirement under state code.

Pedal Party Pub Pedal Party Pub hit some snags in the approval process before it was allowed to proceed in Sioux City.

Pedal Party Pub Scott Bieler is the driver and co-owner of Pedal Party Pub, Sioux City's only party bike. Fellow co-owner Kevin Lake is behind him, serving as…

Ultimately, the council didn't pursue the possibility of making changes to the code, and Bieler and Lake ended up securing a $2 million insurance policy in order to get the vehicle for hire company certificate.

"Now, we're being forced to pay for an extra $500,000 in coverage," said Bieler, who said Pedal Party Pub received its certificate from the city on July 18.

DuBois said in an email to The Journal that once Pedal Party Pub obtained a $2 million insurance policy, which is in excess of the minimum $1.5 million policy required by the state, the city could proceed with issuing the permit.

"The city approval was issued the same day that the city finally received proof of the insurance," she said.

Bieler said he and Lake are "happy" to finally have the certificate, but he said the struggle to obtain it has been "very tough" on their business. They had to sell their trailer to pay the bills. Until they can purchase another trailer, Bieler said they can't take the party bike, which is stored on Doxx Warehouse Bar's property, outside of the city.

"When we couldn't get the permit, we had booked rides and we had to cancel them and return their money," he said. "A lot of people are kind of gun-shy as to going ahead and paying that amount of money for a ride and, then, they're afraid something will happen where the city will all of a sudden say, 'You can't do it again.' I think they're a little skittish."