SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council held off on a decision Monday after hearing appeals from both a contractor working to grade north side property and challengers who allege the grading will harm an aquifer.

The matter is expected to be back on the council's agenda next week.

"As landowners of the adjacent properties and the properties in close proximity, we are incurring irreparable harm to our property," landowner Russ Bertrand told the council.

Bertrand and his brother, Rick Bertrand, a Sioux City businessman and former Republican state senator, are asking the council to find Lieber Construction's grading permit in violation of city ordinance, declare 173,000 cubic yards of fill a public nuisance, and order the imported dirt be removed from the southwest corner and the site returned to its original condition.

On Aug. 14, the city's engineering department issued a grading permit to Lieber Construction to grade property at 5515 28th St. and 5600 28th St. Four days later, the city told Lieber to stop the grading work, and issued formal stop-work orders on Aug. 21 and again on Aug. 24. The second stop-work order was issued after the first was not obeyed, according to city documents.

The stop-work orders were the result of complaints from the Bertrands, acting in their capacity as trustees of the Robert L. Bertrand Revocable Trust. The brothers say the grading work would create hazards to a nearby aquifer and artesian wells. The Bertrands appealed the city's issuance of the grading permit, while Lieber appealed the stop-work order.

"Putting dirt on top of an aquifer is really, really bad. Right now, (Lieber) put 3 tons of weight per square foot on our aquifer. What does that mean? It's pushing the water," said Rick Bertrand, who noted a well on his family's property went dry seven days ago. "They put this on our waterway is what they did. Now, they're begging for forgiveness."

Ryan Callahan, an engineer for Lieber Construction, said, in his opinion, "no hazard" exists. He believes the damage to the Bertrands' well was probably caused by drought.

"I do not think MidAmerican caused issues with them, nor do I think this will cause issues with them," he said.

Rick and Russ Bertrand grew up on a farm adjacent to Lieber's parcel. Over the years, their ancestors compiled 340 acres of land in that area, which they call Bertand Farms. Portions of Bertrand Farms, which were purchased by the Bertrands' grandparents in the 1930s, are nearing the century mark, according to Russ Bertrand.

The parcel at 5600 28th St. is listed in county property records as a holding of Sundown-Moonup Development LLC, which has the same address in North Sioux City as Lieber Construction.

Lieber Construction grading Rick Bertrand speaks to the Sioux City Council Monday about how Lieber Construction's north side grading work will negatively impact Bertrand …

MidAmerican Energy holds the deed to 5515 28th St., and, two years ago, announced plans to build an office, research and technology park at that site. The city agreed to re-zone that property from agriculture land to business park land in the spring of 2021, at MidAmerican's request, thus enabling them to develop the land.

Lieber previously proposed creating a commercial development on its property, which the city rejected. Now, Lieber wants to build a building on that land, which is currently zoned for agriculture. Lieber moved a large amount of dirt from its property to the MidAmerican site. Lieber wants to move some of that dirt back onto its property, but put it in a different place.

"They bought a turd is what they bought. They didn't do their diligence on this piece of property," Rick Bertrand said of Lieber. He said the dirt is only going back on Lieber's property because "Lieber had the dirt sold and can't get rid of it now."

John Hines, an attorney representing Lieber Construction, said the permit was "validly issued" and that Lieber has worked to address all of the city's concerns, as well as those of the property owners. He said the purpose of the permit was to place fill to repair erosion and improve drainage, which is "clearly allowed under the grading ordinance."

"Lieber's just trying to get back to work. Lieber's trying to satisfy all of the city's concerns. They city's engineer has inspected the site. Our own engineer has inspected the site. Both agree there's no hazards," he said.

Mayor Bob Scott expressed frustration with Lieber for failing to stop the grading work when the city initially told them to do so and asked, "Why didn't your client move the dirt back from whence it came?"

"I don't believe there will ever be a building built here. You don't take out a permit for a 22-by-33. You're just appeasing the city, and, then, you have every right to withdraw that building permit once you get all your dirt moved," Scott said.

Jordan Rozeboom, Lieber's chief financial officer, said Lieber "will absolutely put in a building" and a concrete driveway off of Outer Drive. He said the dirt isn't being returned to its original position due to MidAmerican changing its grading plan. Several thousand yards of dirt were moved from the time Lieber received a verbal warning from the city on a Friday afternoon until the first formal stop-work order was received the following Monday, according to Rozeboom.

"It was at the bottom of a cut and, if it would've been left or returned to that position, it wouldn't have been in code with city ordinances," Rozeboom said.