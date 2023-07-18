SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to submit a grant application to the Iowa Department of Transportation for $150,000 in Iowa State Recreational Trails Program funding for a mountain bike trails project at Cone and Sertoma parks.

The public improvement project includes the construction of new shared-use trails, highly optimized bike-only trails and mountain bike amenities.

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore thanked Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore and Angel Wallace, Parks and Rec manager, for their work on the grant application. "It'll go along way," Moore said of the grant funding.

The Cone Park site, 3800 Line Drive, will be located adjacent to the Cone Park Lodge and will provide trailhead access to 10.5 miles of natural trails and a single-track trail network with various difficulty levels. Beginner and intermediate skills development areas are planned, as well as pump and tot tracks and a progressive jump line.

If the grant is awarded, the city agrees to pledge a 25% minimum local match contribution and commit to adequately maintaining the trail for a minimum of 20 years, according to city documents.

Cone Park tubing hill Snow-making machines sit at the Cone Park tubing hill in this 2017 file photo. Mountain bike trails are coming to the park.

In May, the council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda, awarded a contract to a Michigan mountain bike trail contractor for the natural surface trail project.

Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC, of Copper Harbor, Michigan, was the lone bidder on the project with a total bid of $1,200,441.76, which included a total base bid of $1,030,017.36 and a $170,424.40 alternate. The alternate consists of progressive lines. Rock Solid Trail Contracting's sole bid plus the alternate came in at $66,837.76, or 5.9%, higher than the engineer's estimate of $1,133,604.

The project, which has an anticipated completion date of May 15, 2024, is being funded with a combination of funding, including private contributions, general obligation bonds and grant funds. The total Capital Improvement Program project budget for design and construction is $3,010,000.

In early 2021, the Parks and Recreation Department began working with Jay Chesterman and members of the mountain bike community to develop a plan for trails between Cone and Sertoma parks. The Chesterman Foundation funded a study and the group worked with the International Mountain Bicycling Association to develop a master plan for mountain bike trails and other bicycle-friendly amenities. In celebration of Chesterman Company's 150th anniversary, the Chesterman Foundation donated $1 million to the project. Chesterman Company is an independently owned and operated Sioux City-based Coca-Cola bottling company.

During the winter, Cone Park offers a 700-foot main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate at the park's 5,400-square-foot refrigerated ice skating rink. Winter tubing first opened in December 2017.

Summer tubing made its debut at the all-seasons park in June 2022. Two lanes of plastic-type track on the main hill, which act like snow, are installed on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and removed before snowmaking begins.

Cone Park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019.