SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve an application to the Iowa Finance Authority for a $50,000 grant to provide street outreach to the homeless.

Each year, the city is required to hold "listening sessions" with local nonprofits before Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership funds are released. During those meetings, homelessness was a major area of concern identified, according to city documents.

"City staff also attends various community meetings each week; homelessness continues to be brought up as a serious community issue," the documents stated.

The city would apply for $50,000 in Iowa Finance Authority Emergency Solutions Grant program funding, which would be used for "street outreach."

"This would allow for more intensive casework and follow-up to be completed to ensure that those that are homeless are connected to the services they need," the documents stated. "The position would be staffed by existing Neighborhood Services Division team members who will work closely with those experiencing homelessness and not reaching out for assistance."

This application is for both the 2024 and 2025 calendar years. However, if awarded, the grant agreement will be for 2024 only. If compliance requirements are met, the 2025 grant agreement will be offered in mid-2024, according to the documents.

The request for the grant application comes at a time when nonprofits are seeing increased demand for the services they provide.

Earlier this month, Lyn Kluender, executive director of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, told The Journal the Soup Kitchen, 717 West Seventh St., is routinely serving 170 diners, up from the usual 100 to 120 per night.

Joe Twidwell, board president of the Warming Shelter, informed the City Council on June 26 that the emergency shelter would be restricting its services to certain populations this summer due to a lack of funding.

Traditionally, the shelter, 916 Nebraska St., had been open 24/7 from Nov. 1 until April 30. During the summer, the shelter had limited hours for people to get mail, do their laundry and shower. But, last year, the shelter's board voted to keep the shelter open 365 days a year. That plan has been stymied by monetary constraints.

On July 9, the shelter, which had been averaging about 100 people a night, restricted services to families and those who are disabled and use wheelchairs and walkers.

During that June council meeting, Councilman Matthew O'Kane said it takes everybody coming together to find a solution.

"Homelessness is a community problem and it takes a community solution," he said.