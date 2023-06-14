SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters attended the Communities in Action: Building a Better Iowa event on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The event is part of a White House series that features local elected officials and community leaders working on behalf of their communities to create opportunities and improve people's everyday lives.

"It was truly an honor to be asked to represent Sioux City at the White House as a part of this program," said Watters, who is serving his second full term on the council after being appointed in early 2017 to fill a vacant seat. "I was able to share with senior advisers to the president regarding the American Rescue Plan and our utilization of those dollars to invest in our wastewater treatment plant, our streets and so many other projects."

The meeting highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration's investments and impacts in Sioux City and other communities across Iowa.

"We received over $40 million in the American Rescue Plan alone, and that has allowed us to make an impact on every taxpayer," Watters said. "It was great to not only share our successes, but hear their feedback about programs to implement in the future and how we can continue the discussion with this administration."

In addition to the American Rescue Plan Act, the city of Sioux City also utilized assistance through the Department of Homeland Security, Economic Development Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Housing & Urban Development, Federal Aviation Administration, National Endowment for the Arts and more.