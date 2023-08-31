SIOUX CITY — The fall election schedule for Sioux City municipal elections is now set as the candidate filing deadline has come and gone.

Residents looking to run had until 5 p.m. Thursday to file for either the mayoral race or the city council election. In total, four candidates filed. One for the mayoral election and three for city council. The city council election will have a primary on Tuesday, October 10 as there is only one open seat. The general election day for both is set for Tuesday, November 7.

In the mayoral election, incumbent Bob Scott is running unopposed.

Scott, the owner of the R.E. Scott Company, a tax preparation service, has served four stretches as the mayor of Sioux City. He was first elected to the council in 1985 and served his first stint as mayor from 1990 to 1997, when the mayor was chosen to serve two-year terms by the five council members. Fourteen years later, Scott was elected mayor in 2011. He won re-election to four-year terms in 2015 and 2019. In 2019, he defeated Maria Rundquist. Scott received 68 percent of the vote. Rundquist, a former ESL instructor, got 31 percent. In 2015, Scott ran unopposed.

The council race will feature incumbent Julie Schoenherr and challengers Tricia Frederick and Tom Murphy.

Schoenherr's in her first term on the Sioux City Council after she defeated two-term incumbent Sioux City Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, a business owner, in 2019. Schoenherr edged past Capron with 51 percent to 48 percent. A businesswoman, Schoenherr previously owned and operated SoHo American Kitchen & Bar on Fourth Street. She was a former operations manager at 1st Financial Bank USA as well.

Frederick's LinkedIn page lists her as a "Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Guaranteed Rate." On August 23 she posted to Facebook: "Just a test question...what if I ran for City Council in Sioux City? How many of you will support me?"

Murphy did not return a call or message from the Journal by press time.

Neither Murphy nor Frederick have served on the council before.

In July, Jessica Lopez-Walker declared her candidacy but did not file by the 5 p.m. deadline, according to the city clerk's office. She's an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska who has degrees in psychology and art and has worked at FedEx for the past four years. She is also an instructor at Winnebago for Ho-Chunk Renaissance and Little Priest Tribal College.