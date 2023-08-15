SIOUX CITY -- With construction of a new fiber optic internet service underway in Sioux City, a city staff member said there will be "conflicts" underground.

A reader contacted The Journal with concerns about her sprinkler system potentially being damaged as Indiana-based Metronet works on its buildout in the city.

"We've had several, but Metronet has been quite responsive in getting them fixed," Kevin Livezey, a project manager for the city, said of damage complaints involving irrigation systems.

Livezey, who used to install sprinkler systems, said "there's going to be conflicts." He said Metronet is placing its fiber optic cables 18 inches in the ground, while irrigation pipes are only buried 6 to 8 inches deep.

Anne Westra, the city's communications and public engagement specialist, said any issues residents encounter with Metronet should be reported directly to the company by calling 877-386-3876.

If a problem is not properly addressed, Westra said residents may contact the Sioux City Engineering Department at 712-279-6324.

Residents can find more information by visiting the city's website: sioux-city.org/i-want-to/report/metronet-issue.

Last summer, Metronet began construction of its ultra-high-speed fiber optic network. Metronet's fully funded $20 million investment in Sioux City will provide residents and businesses with access to the company's future-proof fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is completed, Sioux City will join the country's internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City.