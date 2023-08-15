SIOUX CITY — Tom Gill took the reins as the Sioux City Police Department's community policing sergeant in October 2022.

Gill has been with the department since 2000. He has worked on every patrol shift, as a school resource officer at East High School and in the Alcohol Safety Action Program (ASAP) Unit. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Since then, he has supervised the ASAP and K-9 units, as well as the Watch 3 Swing and East Side teams.

Currently, Gill's duties include assigning each member of the department to a Community Team Policing District.

"Over the course of their career, officers will switch assignments so many times I will have to put them in a different community policing district. Each team has bi-annual team meetings that the team sergeants will set up, and all the notes from the meetings will get sent to me so I can complete the annual team policing report," said Gill, who also serves as the department's public information officer. "Most of the media releases are done by me. I will also get calls from local media outlets to do on air interviews or give information about incidents that happened in Sioux City where police were involved."

The Journal asked Gill questions about about community team policing and its impact on Sioux City.

2023 National Night Out (copy) Ireland Ychokwan throws darts at the Mayflower Congregational Unity Church of Christ booth during National Night Out at Cook Park in Sioux City.

What is community team policing?

Community team policing is a strategy in law enforcement that emphasizes collaboration among police officers and community members to help prevent crime and promote public safety. Community team policing is a proactive approach to law enforcement where police officers work in partnership with citizens to identify potential problems within the community and work together to try and prevent these problems from becoming more series issues. The Sioux City Police Department uses a team policing model where every officer is assigned to a community policing team based on the area of the city where they normally patrol. The City of Sioux City is divided into nine distinct geographic patrol areas referred to as districts. Each district is staffed by a team comprised of the officers that serve each district throughout the course of a day, and a Sergeant that oversees each district. The team sergeant is responsible for coordinating team activities, setting goals, and assigning tasks.

What are some examples of community team policing?

When the Sioux City Police Department hosts events like our annual town hall meeting, National Night Out, Family Fun Night, or our annual Open House at the police station, community members are able to meet the officers who patrol their neighborhoods throughout the day. Citizens are able to get to know the officers and talk to them about concerns they may have or about things that are working effectively by having the police patrol their neighborhoods. Our Bike Patrol Unit is another example of community policing. Officers patrolling the walking trails and neighborhoods on bikes rather than in squad cars makes it easier for interaction with citizens, especially children who are more likely to approach an officer on a bicycle. The Sioux City Police Department also collaborates with other organizations such as Unity in the Community, Neighborhood Network and Downtown Partners to help promote a safer community. Special Olympics is another organization where the Sioux City Police Department works with to help raise money for the athletes to travel and compete in their events. We partner with Texas Roadhouse for the annual Tip-A-Cop event and with Culvers for their annual Butter Burger and Badges event where all the donations (tips) go directly to Special Olympics.

Police diversity (copy) Sgt. Tom Gill has been with the Sioux City Police Department since 2000. He currently serves as the department's community policing sergeant.

What are the benefits of community team policing?

When people work closely with their neighborhood officers, many crimes can be prevented or solved quickly. Community team policing also helps with keeping neighborhoods looking clean. When people feel a sense of pride in their neighborhood, they will continue to keep their home and property clean. People will also feel more comfortable reporting possible crimes they my have witnessed such as domestic abuse, child abuse, drug dealing, or theft. When police officers can help educate community members on how not to be a victim of crime, everyone is better off.

How long has the department been doing community team policing?

The Sioux City Police Department has been involved in community policing dating back to the 1970s when we started our school resource officer program in all the Sioux City public schools. The SRO was put in the schools to get to know the students and faculty and work with them to promote a safer school environment.

In the early 1990s, the SCPD began the Community Action Support Team (CAST). This unit was dedicated to the concept of providing service through a community policing based philosophy. Nine police officers and one sergeant were assigned to the CAST Unit, and their job was to establish relationships within the districts or neighborhoods they were assigned to in order to help reduce crime. Each officer had a take home squad car and a bicycle that they would use to patrol their assigned district when the weather permitted. This approach to community policing was quite effective but was revamped in the early 2000s to a department-wide approach. The SCPD felt that it would be more effective to have each member of the department responsible for community policing. This is when the team policing model started and has evolved over the years. Now each member of the SCPD plays a role in community policing.

As an officer, what do you like about community team policing?

Officers enjoy interacting with the community and getting to know the people who reside in the neighborhoods they patrol. Officers like when kids approach them and ask for a "cop card" or a badge sticker. It makes the officers' job easier when they can get citizens to work with them to help solve crimes. Officers like when people feel comfortable with them and can approach them and talk about neighborhood issues. When time permits, most officers also enjoy getting out of their squad cars and playing games like basketball or football with the kids on the playgrounds.