SIOUX CITY — Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission advanced a concept plan Tuesday for a residential subdivision near North Middle School.

The commission voted 3-0-1, to send the plan before the City Council at its Aug. 28 meeting, after hearing a handful of property owners express concerns about the proposed subdivision. Commission member Ryan Ross abstained from voting on the agenda item. Members Robert Anderson, Michael Bayala and Andrew Gilsar were absent from the meeting.

Rod Lieber wants to construct a 133-lot residential subdivision on a 49-acre site at 2319 and 2605 ½ 41st St. Lieber Heights would feature 92 single-family lots and 41 duplex or townhouse lots. Lieber hopes to complete grading this year, while development would occur at the site in three stages. The final stage of development would occur between 2026 and 2028.

"The site obviously does have some issues with current topography. The petitioner's intent would be to balance the dirt on the site," Senior Planner Chris Madsen told the commission. "My understanding is it's their intention to move the dirt from the west side to the east side of the site."

In the summer of 2019, Lieber withdrew plans to excavate undeveloped Loess Hills land near North Middle School for a residential subdivision.

At that time, he had planned to excavate most of the soil away to make room for an approximately 35-acre residential subdivision at 2321 41st St. He asked the city to rezone the plotted land from agricultural to suburban residential. But at a July 8, 2019 council meeting, several residents spoke out in opposition to development, citing environmental and safety concerns.

One of those residents was Tina Hall. Hall voiced concerns about Lieber's concept plan again on Tuesday.

"I see he's modified the plan from the last time," she said. "In 2019, we had over a thousand people responding to a petition. They were concerned about the Loess Hills being destroyed."

Hall said she thinks the development goes against the city's comprehensive plan, which she said "calls for reducing residential encroaching on agricultural property and related uses on the city's periphery."

"The plan also makes significant and numerous mentions of the Loess Hills as a community and environmental asset, which ought to be preserved and promoted," Hall said. "My concern is still the dramatic grading, the removal of the soil and the instability of Loess soil."

Rhonda Bridges and her husband bought their home in 2019, she told the commission they were taken with the beauty, serenity, wildlife and rolling hills behind Bings Court. She said they are not against development, but are "leery" about the "environmental impact" on the land behind them.

"The main concern is making sure that we have everything that we need to have in order, as far as an environmental report, including an erosion and dust plan, grading plan, weed plan, traffic plan for equipment off and on site, safety plan and, then, utilities," said Bridges, who asked for assurance that a grading plan would be adhered to and that the dirt would stay on the site. "My main concern, again, is that we understand all the impacts of this project."

Before the vote, commission member Cindy O'Neill said she would like Lieber to hold informational meetings for the neighbors and work with them, if the project moves forward.

"The people here are not opposed to the development. I think they're just opposed to the unknown -- how it's going to progress, what's going to happen," O'Neill said. "If we can keep them informed and keep them on board with this, I think the whole project will move much smoother for everyone involved."

Lieber said he was "absolutely" agreeable to holding meetings.