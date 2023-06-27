SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Schools' food service department will begin serving daily meals for the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

The contract between the two organizations will be an over 50 percent cost reduction for the county, compared to the current contractor CBM Food Service.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the new contract on Tuesday, which will begin on Saturday.

Ryan Weber, with juvenile detention, said the change comes due to uncertainty of availability, because CBM operates from the current law enforcement center, and price difference.

Weber said each year he sees meal costs increase and the county has been "pigeonholed" into using one company due to regulations.

CBM previously provided meals for $6.60 per meal two years ago and $8.95 per meal last year. They are requesting a price increase to $9.737.

"Sometimes that breakfast is a granola bar and milk, for $9 so we felt obligated to go out of our way to try to find something that works legally," Weber said.

The Sioux City Schools will charge: $2.25 per meal for breakfast, $3.70 per meal for lunch, $4.85 per meal for supper, and milk is billed at $0.55 per carton.

Weber said the Sioux City Schools can provide meals every day of the week, on weekends and holidays.