SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, in a split decision Monday, approved a nearly $38 million consulting services agreement with a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm for the wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements project.

The agreement passed by a vote of 3 to 1. Mayor Bob Scott, who was initially going to abstain on the matter, cast the lone "no" vote. Councilman Matthew O'Kane was absent from the meeting.

Hazen and Sawyer P.C. will provide design, site survey and geotechnical investigation, construction administration and observation, as well as post construction services for the project in an amount not to exceed $37,822,334.

"This dollar amount is shocking. You read it and it is shocking," Councilman Alex Watters said before the vote.

Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the plant, said city staff worked closely with Hazen and Sawyer and "rigorously tried to reduce the scope" of the project.

"We saved about $1.1 million by reducing the scope, but still kept what we thought was needed to keep this as a successful project," he said.

In May, in spite of objections from the business community, the council approved the third and final reading of a residential, commercial and industrial sewer rate hike to help fund a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old. That same month, the council approved a resolution to create a wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee to address concerns by users during the design stages of the plant's reconstruction.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan expressed disappointment that the business community has had "no input to this point." He said the advisory committee, which will have 25 members, has not met and that there has been no dialogue.

"We haven't had a meeting yet to discuss any of this. The business community is concerned that we're getting our cart in front of our horse. We've been asking for this dialogue since March or April, and we'd like to see that commence before we commit to spending $37 million on the scope," McGowan said.

Scott said he finds it "unacceptable" that there hasn't been an organizational meeting yet and said "it's time" the committee get together.

"You're getting a black eye from some of the business community through no fault of your own; I would think that you would want to insist on that as well. What's the day that you think you're gonna start this process?" Scott asked Pingel and City Manager Bob Padmore.

Padmore said staff would sit down with Hazen and Sawyer and get a date set for the meeting.

"I think it's tough to have a meeting without everyone appointed," said Padmore, who said the city is seeking several representatives from the industrial community, as well as an independent wastewater engineer. "We'll do everything we can to get at least a quorum."

The wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements are intended to be implemented across two phases, with a potential third future growth-driven phase.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer to develop a comprehensive facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades.

"The city intends to implement improvements at the (wastewater treatment plant) to address safety and odors, repair deficiencies, enhance reliability, and expand capacity," according to city documents.

Phase 1 of the project features a number of improvements, according to the documents, including primary clarifier replacement, aeration tank rehabilitation and process improvements, new primary sludge and primary effluent pumping stations and plant-wide odor control. Demolition of unused plant structures and buildings is also included in the first phase.

"Phase 1 is not a Band-Aid this is a comprehensive project to rebuild the wastewater treatment plant," Pingel said.

The city is paying for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including the rate increase and American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021.

Industries saw a 5% sewer rate increase effective July 1. A 25% increase goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Rates are slated to jump 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, while in FY 2027 the increase will be 8.5%. Residential and commercial ratepayers saw an annual rate increase of 20% in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. Rates for those particular customers will increase 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.