SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a sewer rate hike.

A 20% increase in year one and a 10% increase in year two mirrors a rate increase adopted by its large sister city, Sioux City.

"The City of Sioux City has notified us that they have taken action to raise rates 30% -- 20% year one and 10% year two. They are still the supplier for our residential and commercial sector of the city," South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist told The Journal Tuesday. "And, because of that increase, we have to then do a corresponding rate increase for our citizens."

The Sioux City Council raised rates so the city can move forward with a projected $470 million rebuild of its aging regional wastewater treatment plant. North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff also have sewage treatment agreements with Sioux City.

Sioux City's plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., would be rebuilt in phases. It currently poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

South Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant

South Sioux City's new $45 million wastewater treatment plant will be opening this month and begin taking waste from industrial plants. A new sewer line, which will go from north to south, will be laid in the next 2 1/2 years so all customers can be added to the plant. The city has secured funds for the $22 million dollars from the state of Nebraska in the form of low interest loan.

"We anticipate that will save our residential and commercial people money, but it will take 2 1/2 years to build," Hedquist said.

Effective July 1, South Sioux City's commercial/residential flow rates are increasing 62 cents per 1,000 gallons, with base rates rising from $23.54 to $26.

The typical residential customer uses 6,000 gallons, according to Hedquist. Based on documentation provided by the city, those currently paying $61.22, for example, would see their sewer bills rise by roughly $6 to $67.40.

South Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant

With no long term agreement in place, industrial users Empirical, Ingredion and Richardson, currently paying base charges of $50 per month, would see those charges increase to $12,600, $42,000 and $1,575, respectively, in fiscal year 2024. Empirical, Richardson and Ingredion's commodity/usage charges would rise from $4.35 per 1,000 gallons to $5.78.

With a 10-year minimum agreement in place, Empirical, Ingredion and Richardson's current monthly base charges of $50 would rise to $12,000, $40,000 and $1,500, respectively, in fiscal year 2024. Empirical, Richardson and Ingredion's commodity/usage charges would rise from $4.35 per 1,000 gallons to $5.50.

The alternative minimum monthly charge for Empirical is listed at $131,500, while Ingredion's is $102,800 and Richardson's is $2,200.

In the past, Hedquist said industries have paid the City of South Sioux City for flow and paid the City of Sioux City for the commodities in that flow, or the biological oxygen demand; the fats, oils and grease; and the total suspended solids. He said South Sioux City's new plant combines flow and commodity charges.

"It's all one flat rate," he said. "Instead of writing a check to Sioux City and writing a check to South Sioux, they'll just write one to South Sioux."

Any surcharges or penalties charged by the operator of the wastewater treatment facility, including testing and permit fees will be added to the monthly and usage charges.