SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The city of South Sioux City and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska are two of 13 Nebraska communities set to receive federal grant funding for small-scale infrastructure projects.

Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the 13 communities would get a combined $50 million in grant awards from the Transportation Alternatives Project which is administered by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and is meant to bolster infrastructure work that supports alternative methods of transportation.

"This is the largest amount funded in Nebraska since the program’s inception," the Nebraska DOT said in a release. The program started in 1991.

South Sioux City's funds will go toward the Westside Connecting Trail which would start at the South Sioux City Library, go right at Dakota Avenue and then go west to Third Avenue, on Third Avenue it turns and goes south to 25th Street where it turns west and goes clear out to the trail near Hy-Vee.

City documents from earlier this year state the work would cost about $1,417,500 "with NDOT paying 80% or $1,134,000 with a local cost share of $283,500." That estimate includes costs for engineering, construction and traffic control.

Gene Maffit, the South Sioux City Parks Director, said it could take four or five years for the project to be completed but he said it would crucial for helping folks get to different parts of town.

Funding for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will go toward the Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout.

The other 11 entities set to take in funding are: Omaha, Fremont, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Fort Calhoun, Beatrice, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District, Grand Island, Papillion, Blair, Douglas County and Taylor.