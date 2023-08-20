SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to reject the lone bid for construction of a splash pad at Headington Park because it was $355,000 higher than the city engineer's estimate.

In addition to construction of a splash pad at 2951 Isabella St., the project also included general site work, earthwork, sodding, sidewalk construction, concrete slabs, precast building installation and foundation.

When the project was originally bid on April 18, no bids were received. City staff worked with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. to modify the scope of the project to extend the completion date and remove the splash pad features to be bid separately.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said Friday he thinks the lack of bids and high construction costs for recreational projects are due to American Rescue Plan Act funds that have "flooded the market."

"We're seeing this trend everywhere. I've talked to colleagues of mine throughout the state, and it sounds like it's a nationwide trend, as well," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "These specialized recreational projects, there's such a high demand for them right now. All the contractors that do this type of work are busy, and they're either not able to bid on it, or, if they're able to bid on it, it's taking more than what we're used to being able to see splash pads built for."

Christiansen Construction Company, of Pender, Nebraska, submitted a bid of $755,000 for the splash pad project, which was well above the city engineer's estimate of $400,000. According to city documents, the project was going to funded with general obligation bonds and covered under the Capital Improvement Program's aquatic comprehensive plant, which has a total budget of $500,000 in fiscal year 2024.

Salvatore said residents living in the neighborhood requested a splash pad at Headington Park.

"We're going to set a public input meeting. We want to ask the neighborhood what they would like to see at the park, possibly in lieu of a splash pad," he said. "But we would still like to incorporate some type of water that's just not as complicated as a splash pad."

The city currently has five splash pads, which can be operated longer than the swimming pools. The splash pads are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to those splash pads, the city also has a new water feature at Chris Larsen Park's Floyd Plaza. Misters and fountains rise up from the ground, with a push of a button. The fountain is operational during park hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.