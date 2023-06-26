SIOUX CITY -- The Warming Shelter will be restricting its services to certain populations this summer due to a lack of funding.

Joe Twidwell, the emergency shelter's board president, made the announcement during the citizen comments portion of Monday's Sioux City Council meeting.

Traditionally, the shelter had been open 24/7 from Nov. 1 until April 30. During the summer, the shelter had limited hours for people to get mail, do their laundry and shower.

But, last year, the shelter's board voted to keep the shelter open 365 days a year. That plan has been stymied by monetary constraints.

"The board has voted to restrict our services this summer, effective July 9, unless we get adequate funding, to serving families and those who have wheelchairs or are otherwise disabled with a walker," Twidwell said.

The shelter, 916 Nebraska St., had been averaging about 100 people a night. On a recent evening, when it housed 90 people, Twidwell said there were five families with eight children and nine people with permanent disabilities.

Twidwell pointed out to the council that when City Hall, Aalfs Downtown Library and the Woodbury County Courthouse close for the day, there are no public restrooms and drinking fountains available downtown. He also noted there is no public computer access or Wi-Fi, which people use to apply for jobs and housing assistance, when the library's doors are shuttered.

"We regret that we have to take this action, but, without adequate funding, again, our mission is to keep people alive during the most threatening times of the year," he said.

Councilman Matthew O'Kane said it takes everybody coming together to find a solution.

"Homelessness is a community problem and it takes a community solution," he said.

During a Sioux City Rotary Club meeting last December, Twidwell said the shelter's budget is about $425,000 a year. He said the budget would need to nearly double to at least $800,000 to keep the doors open year-round. The shelter doesn't accept any government funding, due to certain rules that may apply.