"We haven't had a meeting yet to discuss any of this. The business community is concerned that we're getting our cart in front of our horse," McGowan told the council before the vote. "We've been asking for this dialogue since March or April, and we'd like to see that commence before we commit to spending $37 million on the scope."

Padmore said Friday that a date for the wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee's first meeting has not yet been set.

"After we get enough appointed to have a quorum, and hopefully more, we're going to suggest some dates. We really want to have 100% attendance at the first meeting."

The wastewater treatment plant facility plan improvements are intended to be implemented across two phases, with a potential third future growth-driven phase.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.