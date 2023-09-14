SIOUX CITY — The contract for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center called for completion of the troubled project by Thursday.

The general contractor, Hausmann Construction, not only missed that deadline, but told a joint city-county board Tuesday it would not finish the work until April 9, 2024.

It's the latest delay of a project beset by a series of missteps. The added construction time is projected to add nearly $1.8 million to a project that's already cost nearly $70 million.

"The Authority does not agree with [Hausmann's] proposed updated schedule and new substantial completion date," Shane Albrecht, a Baker Group consultant for the project, said in a statement. "Likewise, the Authority does not otherwise agree with [Hausmann's proposal request] terms, both in terms of the additional costs and additional days."

Albrecht said the Authority's contract with Hausmann does not include liquidated damages for not meeting Thursday's completion date, but there is a change order that would allow the Authority to recuperate damages and restitution. The Authority has had various closed sessions with Stinson LLP of Kansas City, Missouri, who is representing the authority for legal services related to "construction and real estate matters."

Matthew Ung, chairman of the county board of supervisors, described the latest delay as "terrible news."

Having to wait seven months to open the new jail puts the county in a "financial crunch," county Finance Director Dennis Butler said. The county has budgeted $1.2 million in revenue for the current fiscal year through June 2024 by housing federal inmates in the new jail. If that money does not come, Butler said the county will have to dip into its reserves until the added revenues are recouped.

Cause of the delay

Albrecht said contractors needed more time to install fire dampeners. A code review walkthrough by the city of Sioux City in August discovered 37 fire dampeners were missing.

"It was something that was missed by both the city's review and the design team, but was caught by the city inspector," he said previously.

When the issue was presented to the Authority at the beginning of August, Albrecht told the board the dampeners have a six-week order time and a six-week installation timeline. The goal at the time was to ensure the mistake did not impact the timeline.

The dampeners are not something that the contractors can simply go in and install. Due to their location within the ventilation system, installation of the dampeners presents a number of obstacles: Holes will need to be cut in block walls and precast walls and in drywall, ductwork needs to be removed, installation of certain items can not be completed, the walls cannot be painted and more, Albrecht said.

Because of that, the air handling unit in the jail cannot be turned on, which prevents other items from being installed, Albrecht said.

After receiving the new timeline update, the Authority has two weeks to review the material and provide comments on the proposal, before returning it to Hausmann, who then has time to review the requests.

Albrecht said there are two steps to fix the problem. The first is determining how to get the building opened as quickly as possible without sacrificing quality, and the second step is determining who is at fault for the delays.

Currently, Albrecht said they are focusing on the first step. He said they don’t have time to be angry or frustrated.

"It's very, very important that we get that door open out there, that we get everything in place properly," he said.

Troubled project

For years, county officials faced various deficiencies, compliance issues, operations costs and lack of space in the current jail, built in 1987.

The process of reviewing solutions for the aging Woodbury County Jail started back in 2015 when a committee was formed to evaluate the current downtown jail. With help from various architecture firms, the committee studied a variety of solutions for the aging facility, including adding a third floor, remodeling the current space or creating an expansion.

Most recently, experts recommended at least $22 million in critical repairs to the facility.

At the time of the studies, county officials warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and require taxpayers to pay millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails scattered around the state on top of the repair costs.

In 2019, the county board of supervisors moved to place a bond issue before voters for a new jail. The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority was formed. Taking advantage of a provision in state law, the Authority only needed a simple majority for the bond issue, rather than the 60-percent “supermajority” needed for most local government projects funded by property taxes.

In March 2020, Woodbury County voters approved a $50.3 million bond with 57 percent voter approval. With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost between $64 million and $68 million.

Construction on the project was originally set to begin in early 2021, but was delayed by the spiraling cost of building materials.

In June 2021, the LEC Authority approved a $58.4 million contract to Lincoln, Neb.-based Hausmann, which submitted a low bid for the general contractor phase of the project. The original estimate for the main phase was $43 million. The low bid represents a 36 percent increase in cost.

Several citizens, including local contractors and union leaders, had urged the Authority to reject the two general contractor bids and put the project on hold in hopes the costs would fall by the time it was rebid. People also spoke out against the use of federal COVID-19 relief funding on the project.

Counting other additional expenses, the project costs now stand at around $68 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

So far, there has been $61.9 million in expenditures for the project, with $6.14 million in contractual obligations still outstanding, for a total of $68 million. In October 2022, six pre-cast concrete walls fell and broke due to high winds. All the panels needed to be replaced, but Albrecht said it did not add any costs to the project nor did it create any delays.

As of Aug. 29 there was $68.7 million in funding available for the project including the initial bond, $4 million in bond premium, $375,000 from the City of Sioux City, $717,863 from the county for site preparation and $13.26 million in COVID-19 recovery funding.

The project has $727,683 left in additional funding as of Tuesday.

Sheriff's office concerns

The 122,000-square-foot LEC, under construction on the city's northeast side, will hold up to 448 inmates. That's nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging jail, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new LEC also will have separate offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms and court offices.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said the department signed an agreement with the U.S. Marshal Service on Aug. 29 to house federal inmates in the new jail, beginning Sept. 1. He said they expect to house roughly 75 federal inmates a day, for a total of around $220,000 a month in revenue, with additional revenue expected from transporting the prisoners and commissary.

"Every month it starts to fall short," Sheehan said.

Butler said the county also planned to have three additional building service workers to help with the new LEC, starting Friday.

"You can't just say go home for four or five or six months," Butler said. He added their positions were budgeted for based on having revenues from the jail.

Sheehan said his office had prepared to "hit the ground running" in mid-September, with a full staff and went as far as having a vacation block-out during September and October. Since learning of the likely delay, Sheehan said they are allowing staff to take time off the next two months.

Once the facility is completed, Sheehan said the staff would take time to do training in the facility before moving inmates in.

Board of Supervisors decisions

To receive more information, the supervisors voted to remove Rocky De Witt from the joint city-county Law Enforcement Center Authority and replace him with Supervisor Mark Nelson on Aug. 5.

Ung said the move was not a criticism of De Witt’s service but reflected the board’s need for more information through a current member of the Board of Supervisors.

Nelson updated the board on Tuesday about the new timeline and conversations about the delay.

In December, the board of supervisors and the Authority decided to transfer the responsibility of ordering furniture for the LEC to the county. Originally, the Authority was paying for the furniture as part of the lease agreement.

County Building Services director Kenny Schmitz had scheduled the furniture to be delivered on Oct. 15, Nelson said.

Nelson said Schmitz has found a climate-controlled storage building to store the furniture for four months for $10,000.

Larger jail staff

In January 2022, Sheehan alerted the board that an additional 18 employees would be needed to operate the new jail, adding roughly $1.3 million in annual costs.

Currently, the jail is operating with 65 staff members, including correctional officers and administration. That costs the county an additional $3.34 million each year.

The board decided to begin hiring the staff immediately and stagger the hiring until the opening date. Six correctional officers were hired at the beginning of 2022, six more were hired in March and April with the remaining staff hired in June.

He said if he had known the jail would not open, the office could have delayed hiring the additional staff, saving the county $50,000 to $70,000 this fiscal year.

Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said some of those individuals are still in training, but otherwise, the staff is being utilized throughout the jail, cutting back on staff overtime and helping get ready for the move.

During an Aug. 29 board of supervisors meeting, Sheehan was asked what the process of moving in looks like.

Sheehan said there is a 30-day window after the substantial completion date for the final checklist to be completed. He said the sheriff's office will not begin moving in until after that checklist is complete.

"It would be a nightmare to move anybody in [while work was ongoing]," Sheehan said.

In this case, Albrecht said the substantial completion date is the day the Sheriff's Office could begin moving inmates into the facility.

Sheehan also wanted to do training in the building during that 30-day window to acclimate to a new building and new systems.

He said they are working with an unidentified non-profit group to create a fundraiser where people can pay to have someone "booked" in the new jail for staff training.

The effort is both a way to have transparency and allow people to tour the new facility, while also providing training for the staff, Sheehan said.

Woodbury County courts

The new court space in the LEC will be similar to the current facility, District Judge Patrick Tott said. The facility will host all of the criminal court proceedings with four courtrooms as well as space for the judges, court reporters, court attendants, the clerk of court and the court interpreter.

The court system never intended to be in the new facility right away, and would instead wait until after the sheriff's department was moved in.

"There's no point for us being there ready to operate while [the sheriff's] training and there are no inmates," he said. "We always intended to begin our operations when the jail was ready, when the inmates were there."

Tott said he was originally anticipating the courts would begin operating at the new facility towards the end of December or the beginning of January.

While the county is responsible for most of the furniture in the courts, Tott said the state pays for the chamber furnishings, as well as IT equipment. He said all of the furnishings have been identified, but they don't know when to order them.

Tott said there is a six to eight-week delivery time from the order date. One main concern is the bids for furniture have a deadline before the bid expires, so a long delay could increase the cost of furniture.

"I don't think it's going to get delayed that long, but your guess is as good as mine," he said.

The courts start notifying people selected for jury duty 90 days before their service begins. The individuals will receive a postcard giving them information about their term and where they will report.

He said the courts need to know approximately 90 days before scheduling trials in the new facility for notification.

Other than jury trials and other hearings, Tott said every day people appear before the court for traffic citations. When an individual is pulled over by the police and receives a citation, the bottom of the ticket tells the individual where they need to report. It is between six and eight weeks from when the individual receives the ticket before they report to court, Tott said.

"We need to have a pretty good idea of when we're going to be [at the new facility] to know when we need to change the dates on those citations," he said.

Tott said the courts are still able to function out of the current facility and there will not be any financial cost to the delay, so it is mostly just an administrative inconvenience.

Despite the delay, Tott said the facility was badly needed and he is willing to wait however long it takes to get it done correctly.

"I know people are going to be frustrated with the delay and people are going to talk criticism, but it was still the right call to get the new facility," he said.

County attorney's office

The new county attorney's space will provide a larger, centralized location for the staff, County Attorney James Loomis said.

Currently, the county attorney's offices are in the Trosper-Hoyt County Services building, as well as the second and third floors of the courthouse. The new facility will move most of those offices onto one floor.

Loomis said that will allow people to collaborate without moving between floors and buildings.

Similar to the court system, the county attorney's office did not plan on moving into the new LEC until after the sheriff's department was settled. He also said they would wait until the courts are up and running.

"There'll be a transition period where we're probably commuting back and for for a while," he said.

His desire is for the other departments to be settled before the attorney staff begins working and handling cases in the space.

When asked if the delay impacts his office, Loomis said no.

"We're situated at the courthouse, we're doing what we need to do, we'll just continue to do that until we learn like everybody else when the door [will] open," he said. "When that time comes we'll just get ready to pack our bags and get moved over there. There's no rush on my part."

Overall progress

On the outside of the building, Albrecht said they are wrapping up some final concrete pours and talking about the landscaping, painting lines in the parking lot and seeding the grass.

On the inside, Albrecht said they will begin going through the final punch list for the county attorney's space, the sheriff's office, the vehicle sally port and the lower level loading dock on Oct. 9.

This means those areas of the project will be substantially complete, with only a few fixes to be made in the following two weeks, he said.

While the delay is an inconvenience, Albrecht said the building is going to be around for at least 30 to 40 years.

"People will forget three years from now when the building actually opened, they won't forget if somebody cut a corner because they're going to have to fix it and deal with it at that time,” he said. "So our job is to get us in the building as quick as possible but with the quality that we expected from day one."

LEC Authority Chair Ron Wieck Wieck agreed, saying he would not allow corners to be cut like they were when the existing jail was built.

“It's maybe taken us a little longer. We've hit some speed bumps as we've gone through the process. But at the end of the day, it's got to be right,” Wieck said.

The authority has a visitation policy in place for the construction site. Visitors must have 10-hour OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by the sheriff's office, the authority and Hausmann Construction. Visitors are also required to leave cell phones in the Hausmann Construction on-site trailer.

Wieck said allowing people to visit the building is both a security concern and requires them to pull the Hausmann Construction staff off their work to guide the tours. Members of the Board of Supervisors as well as other individuals set to go to work in the new building have been unable to tour the site due to the policy.

Nelson said he is currently working on being able to get the OSHA and Hausmann training to visit the site.