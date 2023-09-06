SIOUX CITY — Rocky De Witt has been removed from the joint city-county board overseeing the construction of the new county jail.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to remove De Witt from the board and replace him with Supervisor Mark Nelson amid concerns about potential construction delays and possible litigation. The board also received a financial update on the project Tuesday.

Mark Nelson sworn in as board member Mark Nelson, newly appointed board member, is sworn in by Judge Zachary Hindman, left, to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors at the Wood…

The Authority is led by Ron Wieck and its members also include Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore and former County Supervisor De Witt.

After De Witt resigned from the Board of Supervisors in January following his election to a seat in the Iowa Senate, the board unanimously voted to allow him to remain on the LEC Authority as the Board of Supervisors appointed commissioner through December 2027.

At the time, Supervisors chairman Matthew Ung said De Witt had institutional knowledge of the process of the jail project.

The Authority's articles of incorporation state the Board of Supervisors elects one commissioner for the Authority who lives in the area outside the county seat of Sioux City. It does not require the individual to be a County Supervisor.

Board of Supervisors meeting Matthew Ung, Chairperson (R) 4th District, leads the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Woodbury County Courthouse on Tuesday…

Nelson was appointed to fill De Witt's supervisor's seat in January. Nelson is the only individual on the board who is allowed to sit on the Authority due to his residence being outside of the city limits, Ung said.

In February, the board voted to have Nelson act as a liaison between the Board of Supervisors and the Authority to update the board on Authority meetings and progress on the jail. Nelson is unable to receive substantive updates outside of what the public receives and cannot attend closed sessions.

Now, there are concerns that the jail will not be completed by the Sept. 14 deadline and the county has received no update or information from the Authority on a timeline or reasons for the delay.

The authority’s articles of incorporation allow the county to remove their appointee at any time by a two-thirds vote.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to remove De Witt and appoint Nelson. Ung said the move was not a criticism of De Witt’s service but reflected the board’s need for more information through a current member of the Board of Supervisors.

Rocky DeWitt Rocky DeWitt, Republican representative for Iowa State Senate District 1, is shown Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the offices of the Sioux City Journal.

The LEC Authority cannot confirm if the county’s jail project will be completed on time, due to potential litigation and denied providing the county an update on the project last week.

The jail was slated to be complete by Sept. 14, but the supervisors believe that deadline will not be met.

Shane Albrecht, with the Baker Group, the project consultant, said he was unable to provide an update on the project schedule due to conversations with Stinson LLP of Kansas City, Missouri, who is representing the authority for legal services related to "construction and real estate matters."

Ung said he appreciates De Witt continuing to serve on the board and Nelson attending the meetings as a liaison.

De Witt said he would have liked to see the project through to completion.

"I see more benefit to keeping me on the commission," he said.

He asked the board what the reason was for his replacement. Ung said it reflects the board’s need to be more informed through a sitting member of the County Board of Supervisors. De Witt asked for that to be memorialized in a written letter from the board.

De Witt also asked the board why the rest of the Authority is not being replaced.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said it is the city's responsibility if they wanted to replace Moore and both the city and county would have to approve Wieck's replacement.

De Witt said the Authority is not allowed to repeat information from closed sessions. He urged the board to proceed with caution as information from closed sessions can be interpreted incorrectly.

"You would be very premature to start replacing authority members," De Witt said. He said the Authority has no idea about the timeline. Taylor said Wieck told a media outlet it could be delayed two to three months.

Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman said there could be a conversation between the county's legal representation and the Authority's legal representation to determine what could be shared between the two groups.

Supervisor Keith Radig said the intention was always to appoint Nelson to the Authority once he got comfortable serving on the board.

Nelson said he wanted to be careful in considering whether to replace De Witt due to thinking the Authority members have more information than they do. Nelson said Wieck is possibly the only Authority member who has answers to the supervisor's questions.

Radig thanked Wieck and the other authority members for serving on the board and dedicating their time to the project with no compensation.

The Authority's purpose is to oversee the construction and initial operations of the new Law Enforcement Center until 2040 at which time the building will be turned over to the county.

The Authority was formed in 2019, when the Board of Supervisors moved to place a bond issue for a new jail in March 2020. County voters approved a $50.3 million bond with a 57 percent voter approval.

Mark Nelson sworn in as board member Mark Nelson is a newly appointed board member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors at the Woodbury County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 2…

Financial update

Currently, the project cost is estimated at $68 million. The total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders, and site preparation. Many of the increases have been cited due to historic inflation.

Tuesday, Woodbury County Finance Director Dennis Butler presented a financial recap of the LEC project to the Board of Supervisors. He said that currently there is $68.7 million in funding available for the project including the initial bond, $4 million in bond premium, $375,000 from the City of Sioux City, $717,863 from the county for site preparation and $13.26 million in COVID-19 recovery funding.

So far, there has been $61.9 million in expenditures for the project with $6.14 million in contractual obligations still outstanding, for a total of $68 million.

The contractual obligations still due include $6 million to the project’s general contractor Hausmann Construction, $97,010 to the project’s architect Goldberg Group Architects and $26,000 to the project consultant Baker Group.

The project has $687,122 left in funds available.

Taylor said he has asked Butler to give the supervisors an update after each LEC Authority meeting on what change orders were approved, and a running total of expenditures and funding remaining.

When the project was bid, $250,000 was included for a maintenance building on the LEC site. He was told by Albrecht that that building was no longer going to be built. Taylor said if that’s so, then the $250,000 should be unallocated to the project.