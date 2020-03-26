You are the owner of this article.
Governor's office reports second COVID-19 case in Sioux County; Iowa cases up to 179
Governor's office reports second COVID-19 case in Sioux County; Iowa cases up to 179

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Sioux County now has two cases of COVID-19. 

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Thursday announced a second case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Sioux County. 

The second Sioux County case was one of 34 additional cases the state reported Thursday. Monona County's first case, first disclosed on Wednesday, was included on Thursday's list. The state's total has risen to 179. 

The new case in Sioux County is an older adult, between 61 and 80 years old. The person's gender is not known. 

Sioux County became the second county in Northwest Iowa to announce a COVID-19 case, on Sunday. The first case was also an older adult. Woodbury County was the first, reporting their first case Saturday and their second on Monday. 

The other new cases were in Appanoose, Black Hawk, Cedar, Clayton, Des Moines, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Mahaska, Monona, Page, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott and Washington counties. Nine of the new cases were in older people, while four were elderly (over age 81), 16 were middle-age adults and five were adults. 

