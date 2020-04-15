$1,200 federal stimulus checks begin arriving in Siouxland financial institutions

The number of Iowans seeking government unemployment benefits after losing their jobs due to the pandemic has topped 100,000 over a two-week period up to the beginning of April. Among the hardest hit industries have been the food service and hospitality sectors. A survey of 670 bars and restaurants in Iowa found that more than four out of five had laid off workers.

The $1,200 payments are available to those earning less than $75,000 as an individual, including recipients of Social Security, disability and veterans benefits. Those earning above that threshold and up to $99,000 get a smaller payment.

People who on Wednesday checked out the status of checks coming to them in large numbers encountered a message of "Payment Status Not Available" from the IRS online site.

As the direct deposits and checks come in, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is among officials warning people to be on watch for scams.