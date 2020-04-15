$1,200 federal stimulus checks begin arriving in Siouxland financial institutions

SIOUX CITY -- In spite of Americans on social media complaining of seeing "payment status not available" when checking into an Internal Revenue Service government website, lots of federal stimulus checks are arriving at banks and credit unions in Siouxland.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus relief package, or CARES Act, in which one major component involves payments of up to $1,200 per person, plus an additional $500 for each child under age 17. Lawmakers set the program to bolster the sluggish economy, in a time of layoffs and furloughs, as a wide variety of businesses have closed.
Federal officials say the first recipients are people who filed online tax returns for both the 2018 and 2019 years. The money was sent directly to their bank accounts. The first wave of such direct deposits arrived for members of Sioux Valley Credit Union in Sioux City on Wednesday.
SVCU member services representative Kelly Potter said the phone calls from people to see if stimulus checks had arrived were steady, from opening time in the morning and into the afternoon.
Potter said "knowing (whether) it is there" was the prime question, and credit union technology could quickly answer that for those inquiring.
"We are seeing an increasing number of calls from members asking about them," she said.
The number of Iowans seeking government unemployment benefits after losing their jobs due to the pandemic has topped 100,000 over a two-week period up to the beginning of April. Among the hardest hit industries have been the food service and hospitality sectors. A survey of 670 bars and restaurants in Iowa found that more than four out of five had laid off workers.
The $1,200 payments are available to those earning less than $75,000 as an individual, including recipients of Social Security, disability and veterans benefits. Those earning above that threshold and up to $99,000 get a smaller payment.
People who on Wednesday checked out the status of checks coming to them in large numbers encountered a message of "Payment Status Not Available" from the IRS online site.
As the direct deposits and checks come in, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is among officials warning people to be on watch for scams.
"IRS Criminal Investigation is actively working to combat scam artists trying to exploit Economic Impact Payments," the agency said in a statement earlier this week. "So far, the scams CI has already seen look to prey on vulnerable taxpayers who are unaware of how the payments will reach them. IRS CI is prioritizing these types of investigations to help protect taxpayers and the tax system."
