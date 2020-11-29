$1 million Woodbury County Courthouse project set to begin

With the $1 million repair at hand, the money will come from annual borrowing in the county's Capital Improvement Plan, Finance Director Dennis Butler said.

Ung said chiller repairs in early 2020 showed the need for a full replacement of the system.

The new elements include a two-stage system with integrated climate controls that adds use of an outside air-cooled chiller, which also will supply redundancy, to reduce the likelihood of a complete failure of the system. A wall will have to be opened and new piping will be placed as part of the repairs.

Schnitz said the first chiller portion should be operable by March, with the entire project to be done by May. Ung said the project will be carried out with little disruption to departmental services to county residents, with winter being the best time to carry that out.

"Our Building Services Department has done an excellent job navigating the process," Ung said.

