170 protests lodged over property valuations in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska -- Roughly 170 Dakota County homeowners objected this summer to new residential property valuations, and a panel over three days this week weighed the challenges, reducing a few of them.
Dakota County Auditor Joan Spencer said Friday marked the final of three days since July 13 that the Dakota County Board of Equalization, the entity that gives final oversight to how valuations are set, processed through the protests.
The equalization board did 60 reviews over three hours on Friday, although few people showed up in person over the week, Spencer said. With ongoing community spread of the novel coronavirus in the county, where 1,850 people have tested positive for the virus, those who appeared had to wear face masks.
Spencer said a prime area for complaints came from rural residents, where land assessment valuations had not been adjusted for many years. She also gave the example of some lots that had been valued at $3,000 or $4,000 having new assessments that doubled or tripled.
The new valuations are one factor that will be used to calculate local property taxes starting in the next budget year.
The valuations came out in March, and Dakota County residents had from June 1 to 30 to file protests.
As in other years where Dakota County residents protested assessments, the equalization board agreed to hire some temporary third-party "referees," with experience in property appraisal, to help process the protests.
The equalization board is tasked with reviewing the protests, via considering all statistics relating to the challenge and recommendations of the referees, and ultimately deciding if a valuation should be changed.
Such protests of assessments frequently happen annually in Dakota County. Back in 2016, some residential values rose by as much as 30 percent, while some dropped, for an average rise of 6 percent.
Spencer said about 200 protested assessments in 2019 and about 900 did a few years ago.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.