170 protests lodged over property valuations in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska -- Roughly 170 Dakota County homeowners objected this summer to new residential property valuations, and a panel over three days this week weighed the challenges, reducing a few of them.

Dakota County Auditor Joan Spencer said Friday marked the final of three days since July 13 that the Dakota County Board of Equalization, the entity that gives final oversight to how valuations are set, processed through the protests.

The equalization board did 60 reviews over three hours on Friday, although few people showed up in person over the week, Spencer said. With ongoing community spread of the novel coronavirus in the county, where 1,850 people have tested positive for the virus, those who appeared had to wear face masks.

Spencer said a prime area for complaints came from rural residents, where land assessment valuations had not been adjusted for many years. She also gave the example of some lots that had been valued at $3,000 or $4,000 having new assessments that doubled or tripled.