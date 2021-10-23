$1M gift allows Sioux City to complete riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY -- The Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project will be completed in its entirety, after the city received a $1 million contribution from an unnamed donor.

"The million dollars gets us to the finish line," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told The Journal on Friday.

The City Council in May awarded a $3.7 million contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for phase 2 of the public improvement project. But due to the available funding on the bid date, the council voted to only move forward with construction of the Floyd Shelter and the base bid, which includes site preparation and demolition, as well as partial structure removal, site grading, filling, landscaping, trails and a fountain/spray feature.

The council will be asked Monday to approve a change order to the contract in the amount of $973,704 for the addition of Virginia Overlook and Plaza, as well as Virginia Shelter. If the council votes in favor of the change order, the new contract sum will increase to $4,687,113.

According to city documents, the current project, including the change order items, has a deficit of $1.3 million. The recent $1 million donation will be allocated for the project balance and the remaining $300,000 will be budgeted as part of the city's FY 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

Salvatore said the city will release the name of the recent $1 million donor "in due time." He said the city has raised more than $6 million total for the project, with the largest contribution to date coming in at $1.25 million. That gift was committed in 2019 and the city hasn't released the identity of that donor, either.

"There's been a lot of people that have contributed towards the project, so we want to recognize all those that gave a significant amount of money," Salvatore said.

The city hopes to complete the riverfront development project in just two phases for residents and visitors to enjoy by the fall of 2022.

Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2020 with construction starting just west of Virginia Street and ending at the Floyd River. It costs just under $6 million and includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.