2 incumbents, 2 newcomers to vie for 3 Sioux City Council seats

SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
First-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane will join incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters on the Nov. 2 ballot. The top-three vote getters will win four-year terms that start in January.
Since Councilman Pete Groetken will not be seeking another term, Sioux Cityans will elect at least one new face.
O'Kane is a K-12 virtual art teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. His father, James D. O'Kane, once served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Matthew O'Kane told The Journal Thursday that his candidacy is about "hope for a brighter future."
Rayford, a corporate audio visual technician who owns a corporate training and facilitation business, has served as Sioux City NAACP chapter president since early 2018. Rayford said he feels it's time to "have a voice from a diverse background" on the council.
"I personally feel like the time is right to step up and try to help continue building on what we've already built on as a city," Rayford said Thursday. "I just feel like it's my time to give back and serve the citizens of Sioux City."
The filing period, which started Aug. 9, ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. Each candidate was required to collect at least 192 signatures from eligible electors before their petition was accepted by the City Clerk's Office. Since fewer than six candidates filed, there will be no primary election. All four candidates will automatically advanced to the Nov. 2 general election. In Sioux City's unofficial non-partisan council elections, candidates run at-large and are not required to live in specific districts or wards.
Moore told The Journal Tuesday, after filing his nomination papers, that he won't be taking anything for granted as he begins his campaign.
"I'm gonna run like I've never run before," Moore said.
In the 2017 elections, Moore, Groetken and Watters, all incumbents, cruised to victory. Moore and Groetken were beginning their second, four-year terms on the council, and Watters was beginning his first full term after being appointed in early 2017 to fill the seat vacated by Keith Radig.
Groetken, a 72-year-old retired Sioux City Police captain, told The Journal earlier this month that the timing is right for him to leave public office. While Groetken said he didn't have "any particular plans," he noted that he's "never been a guy who thinks he should just hold on forever."