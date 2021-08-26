2 incumbents, 2 newcomers to vie for 3 Sioux City Council seats

SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.

First-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane will join incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters on the Nov. 2 ballot. The top-three vote getters will win four-year terms that start in January.

Since Councilman Pete Groetken will not be seeking another term, Sioux Cityans will elect at least one new face.

O'Kane is a K-12 virtual art teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. His father, James D. O'Kane, once served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Matthew O'Kane told The Journal Thursday that his candidacy is about "hope for a brighter future."

Rayford, a corporate audio visual technician who owns a corporate training and facilitation business, has served as Sioux City NAACP chapter president since early 2018. Rayford said he feels it's time to "have a voice from a diverse background" on the council.

"I personally feel like the time is right to step up and try to help continue building on what we've already built on as a city," Rayford said Thursday. "I just feel like it's my time to give back and serve the citizens of Sioux City."