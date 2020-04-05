2 months to reach voters in Iowa 4th race, but coronavirus nixes campaign stops

SIOUX CITY -- Face-to-face campaigning in the closely watched Iowa 4th District race has completely stopped.
The longstanding dynamic of shaking hands and slapping backs while lining up votes -- and money -- has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. To comply with federal and state guidelines to practice social distancing and limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people, Rep. Steve King and his four Republican challengers have temporarily stopped holding town halls and other in-person events.
Still, the candidates are working the phones and using social media to reach voters in the sprawling district, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.
"We are respecting the advice the governor and health officials have issued, which means that we have canceled current events, including recently a (planned) third fundraiser in Dickinson County," said candidate Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator who lives in Sioux City.
"The last thing I would want to do is make the pandemic worse," said GOP candidate Bret Richards, of Irwin. "I take the governor's recommendations very seriously. She has all but said we should shelter in place. Today, I am out putting up barn signs and making calls."
The uncertainty over traditional campaigning makes for a cloudy forecast for the outcome of the June 2 primary, which also includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, and Steve Reeder of Spirit Lake.
Bradley Best, a political science professor at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, said King and Feenstra appear to have the inside track.
Feenstra has dwarfed the fundraising of the nine-term incumbent and the other challengers. The cash haul allowed Feenstra to begin a TV campaign the week of March 13 that his campaign says will continue through the primary.
"Feenstra’s ability to use paid media to reach the primary electorate is a decided advantage," Best said. "Is it enough to tip the overall primary race in his favor? This is really the most basic and important question we can ask about this primary contest."
At the same time, Best said "suspending in-person campaigning will prove especially difficult for King’s challengers, (since) communicating a political brand and mobilizing turnout requires lots of on-the-ground and face-to-face work."
He added that King, for years, has relied on interpersonal contact "to maintain and, in many cases, rehabilitate relationships with his base."
Best said history has shown "turnout is these intraparty races is usually very low and, in all but the rarest cases, the incumbent wins."
How much Iowans are paying attention to the Iowa 4th race is another question, with voters consumed with the coronavirus's threat to their health and daily lives. In many cases, residents have lost jobs and revenue as a result of pandemic-related closures.
"Amidst a pandemic that is disrupting all of the ordinary rhythms of American life," Best said people will likely not pay attention to the primary until right before the June 2 vote.
Jeff King, who chairs his father's campaign committee, said the congressman is itching to return to the campaign trail, but knows that isn't the right thing to do.
"We would much rather be out and about meeting with voters, but understand the potential severity of this virus, especially if we were to ignore the president’s and the governor’s direction. Setting a target date would be irresponsible. We need to take this day-by-day and return to business as usual when the threat is gone," Jeff King said.
Feenstra was among candidates this week saying they liked the inroads made prior to the virus upending the 2020 campaign dynamic.
"Our campaign had already built a large grassroots and digital infrastructure well in advance of the coronavirus. With hundreds of grassroots supporters and thousands of social media followers, we were able to quickly and effectively transition our voter contact efforts to those platforms, like Facebook and direct voter contact through our team of volunteers throughout the 4th District," Feenstra said.
Feenstra said that given his "commanding fundraising lead," the TV ads will continue as scheduled, making him the only candidate reaching voters in that way.
"We plan to run a robust media and grassroots campaign in the Sioux City market," Feenstra said.
Richards cited traveling 70,000 miles in a van to attend 250 events over 14 months, while Taylor said he "spoke to thousands of conservative activists," in what he termed the critical race to land "the maximum number of actual Republican primary voters, which number approximately 45,000 in 39 disparate counties."
"People in Iowa have always expected to meet candidates face-to-face. I think the work we put in early is paying off now as we have 320 actively involved volunteers," Richards said.
"It is always preferable to campaign in person," Taylor said.
Taylor, a former Woodbury County supervisor, is focusing his campaign on his home county, the most populous county in the 4th District. Twenty percent of primary votes potentially could be cast in the county, said Taylor, who insists his phone calls show he is running neck-and-neck with King.
Taylor said his campaign is poised to have a slow rise to a win, much like Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum did in late 2011 prior to the January 2012 Iowa caucuses. He said the campaign dynamic is set to change, as the beginning of early voting comes by April 23.
Jeff King said the team is "hitting the phones and will be doing online video meetings."
"Iowans understand he’s the true, consistent conservative who has never let them down. Voters know Steve King and have stuck by him in overwhelming numbers throughout this campaign," Jeff King said.
Best also noted no one is likely "looking on” with more curiosity than J.D. Scholten, the sole Democratic candidate in the field, who lost to King by only 3 percent in 2018.
"The (outcome) of June 2 will determine which of two very different playbooks he’ll be reading from this fall," Best said.
