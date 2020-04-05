2 months to reach voters in Iowa 4th race, but coronavirus nixes campaign stops

He added that King, for years, has relied on interpersonal contact "to maintain and, in many cases, rehabilitate relationships with his base."

Best said history has shown "turnout is these intraparty races is usually very low and, in all but the rarest cases, the incumbent wins."

How much Iowans are paying attention to the Iowa 4th race is another question, with voters consumed with the coronavirus's threat to their health and daily lives. In many cases, residents have lost jobs and revenue as a result of pandemic-related closures.

"Amidst a pandemic that is disrupting all of the ordinary rhythms of American life," Best said people will likely not pay attention to the primary until right before the June 2 vote.

Jeff King, who chairs his father's campaign committee, said the congressman is itching to return to the campaign trail, but knows that isn't the right thing to do.

"We would much rather be out and about meeting with voters, but understand the potential severity of this virus, especially if we were to ignore the president’s and the governor’s direction. Setting a target date would be irresponsible. We need to take this day-by-day and return to business as usual when the threat is gone," Jeff King said.