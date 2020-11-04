2 Republicans win legislative districts in Southeast South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota cast ballots Tuesday in contests towards selecting nine state legislators who will serve in Districts 16, 17 and 18, and two had final results just prior to midnight.
In South Dakota, the top two vote-getters in House races and the winner in Senate districts win two-year terms and advance to the next legislative session that begins in January in Pierre. A few of the Republican nominees on the ballot had June primary wins, while most were unopposed in landing on the November ballot.
Final results were in for the District 17 races, but not the others.
House District 17: Sydney Davis, a Republican from Burbank, with 31 percent, and Richard Vasgaard, a Republican from Centerville, with 28 percent, won the two posts. Al Leber, a Democrat from Vermillion, had 22 percent, and Caitlin Collier, a Democrat from Vermillion, got 19 percent.
Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, R-Hurley, unsuccessfully sought to move to Senate District 17, but lost by less than 10 votes in the June primary, while Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, is not running.
Senate District 17: Incumbent Sen. Arthur Rusch, a Republican from Vermillion, won re-election with 64 percent. Ailee Johns, a Democrat from Vermillion, got 32 percent, and Gregory Baldwin, a Libertarian from Wakonda, got 4 percent of the vote.
Senate District 16: Incumbent Sen. Jim Bolin, a Republican from Canton, ran unopposed.
House District 18: With six of seven precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Mike Stevens, a Republican from Yankton, with 64 percent, led Ryan Cwach, a Democrat from Yankton.
Senate District 18: Former House member Jean Hunhoff, a Republican from Yankton, with 67 percent, led Jordan Foos, a Democrat from Yankton. It was an open seat, since Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, is not seeking reelection.
District 16 covers all of Union and parts of Lincoln County. District 17 takes in Clay and Turner counties, and District 18 covers Yankton County.
Polls were open 12 hours, and early voting had been underway in South Dakota since late September.
