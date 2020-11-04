2 Republicans win legislative districts in Southeast South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota cast ballots Tuesday in contests towards selecting nine state legislators who will serve in Districts 16, 17 and 18, and two had final results just prior to midnight.

In South Dakota, the top two vote-getters in House races and the winner in Senate districts win two-year terms and advance to the next legislative session that begins in January in Pierre. A few of the Republican nominees on the ballot had June primary wins, while most were unopposed in landing on the November ballot.

Final results were in for the District 17 races, but not the others.

House District 17: Sydney Davis, a Republican from Burbank, with 31 percent, and Richard Vasgaard, a Republican from Centerville, with 28 percent, won the two posts. Al Leber, a Democrat from Vermillion, had 22 percent, and Caitlin Collier, a Democrat from Vermillion, got 19 percent.