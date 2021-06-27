 Skip to main content
2 Sioux City developers seeking assistance to tackle housing shortage
2 Sioux City developers seeking assistance to tackle housing shortage

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City developers are seeking financial assistance to help address the shortage of housing for new workers.

Rick Bertrand, of Bertrand Construction, LLC, and David Hegarty, of RoyDave, LLC, are asking the Sioux City Council to support their submissions of Iowa Economic Development Authority applications for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC). The council is slated to vote on the matter on Monday. 

The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million per project.

Bertrand

Bertrand

Bertrand Construction plans to submit an application for funding to assist with the construction of 14 single-family homes on Addison Circle near the 2800 block of Floyd Boulevard on the city's north side. Bertrand Construction plans to invest $2.8 million in the project and is applying to the WHTC program for a combined total of $350,000 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds.

RoyDave is applying for funding to build 18 residential townhouse units near 1501 334th St., which is also on the city's north side. RoyDave plans to invest roughly $3.6 million in the project and is applying to the WHTC program for a combined $480,000 in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds. 

According to documents filed with the city, a local match for these projects will be provided through the City-Wide Urban Revitalization Program.

