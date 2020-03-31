2020-21 budget set: Property tax levy going down for Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- A nearly $61 million Woodbury County budget for the 2020-21 year was adopted Tuesday, with a notable component being that the tax levy for both types of property owners was again pared lower.
There is no guarantee the property taxes paid by rural and town residents will go down, since property assessments are rising, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the budget discussions and votes said they kept taxpayers high in mind.
The budget of $60.9 million contains raises mostly in the vicinity of 2.75 percent for the estimated 400 county workers and elected officials. The budget covers big categories for law enforcement and judicial tasks, building and maintaining roads, carrying out elections and many other duties.
County Finance Director Dennis Butler said the budget recently has been growing in the vicinity of $2 million annually. The current budget totals $58.2 million, or $2 million above that of the 2018-19 year.
The supervisors had a required public hearing before voting 4-0 on the final budget plan, and no one from the public spoke in that opportunity. Setting the budget that runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, involved many county supervisor meetings in January and February, beginning with looks at each proposed departmental budget.
The outcome is a proposed budget with property tax rates at $7.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city residents and $9.57 per $1,000 for rural residents. The tax rates in the current year are $7.23 per $1,000 for city residents and $9.73 per $1,000 for rural residents.
After a financial plan with a lower county property tax rate had not been passed in at least 15 years, the supervisors starting with the 2015-16 year set lean budgets to get a lowered levy over four consecutive years for both city residents and rural owners. They didn't get to that benchmark in the current fiscal year, as the tax rates were lowered for city residents, but not rural owners, but it will be lowered for both segments in 2020-21.
"I appreciate the steady trend the county has set," Board Chairman Matthew Ung said, as no other supervisor spoke about the final budget.
What effect property owners will see on individual tax bills depends upon their property value assessments, as those values are going up in the year ahead. The full tax bill is computed by multiplying the tax levy rate by assessed property valuation.
Even though the levy is going down, the amount of property taxes that will flow to the county will rise by more than $2 million.
The amount of property taxes comprising the FY2021 budget is $37.7 million, up from the $35.6 million in the existing budget year. One major reason for that is because the county's overall property valuation took one of the biggest jumps ever, Butler said, from $4.48 billion to $4.84 billion.
A few weeks ago, the supervisors tentatively approved an increase of 2.75 percent for non-union employees for FY 2020-21, and they also approved three multi-year contracts with three labor union groups, which have a raise in the first year of 2.75 percent as well.
Additionally, the supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to raise their own pay and that of four other elected officials by 2.75 percent.
As the final pieces of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget fell into place last month, the supervisors received the recommendation for 2.75 percent pay raises for nine elected county officials, which came out of a separate meeting of the Woodbury County Compensation Board.
After the 2.75 percent raise, the new salaries for 2020-21 are $136,594 for County Attorney P.J. Jennings, $115,214 for Sheriff Dave Drew, $93,867 for each Auditor Pat Gill and Treasurer Mike Clayton, and $36,050 for the county supervisors.
Iowa law holds that county official's wages work through a process involving county compensation boards, which recommend raises for each elected official. Members of the compensation board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.
Under state law, the supervisors had three options -- approve the recommended increases, give no raises or make reductions of the same percentage amount to all nine.
In March 2019 when setting the current budget, after an extended process that included grumbling from some elected officials and their top assistants, plus a reversal of a prior vote, the county supervisors ultimately approved raises ranging from 3 percent to 6 percent.
Back in March 2018, the supervisors voted unanimously all nine elected county officials a 2.75 percent pay raise for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
