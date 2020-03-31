2020-21 budget set: Property tax levy going down for Woodbury County

After a financial plan with a lower county property tax rate had not been passed in at least 15 years, the supervisors starting with the 2015-16 year set lean budgets to get a lowered levy over four consecutive years for both city residents and rural owners. They didn't get to that benchmark in the current fiscal year, as the tax rates were lowered for city residents, but not rural owners, but it will be lowered for both segments in 2020-21.

"I appreciate the steady trend the county has set," Board Chairman Matthew Ung said, as no other supervisor spoke about the final budget.

What effect property owners will see on individual tax bills depends upon their property value assessments, as those values are going up in the year ahead. The full tax bill is computed by multiplying the tax levy rate by assessed property valuation.

Even though the levy is going down, the amount of property taxes that will flow to the county will rise by more than $2 million.

The amount of property taxes comprising the FY2021 budget is $37.7 million, up from the $35.6 million in the existing budget year. One major reason for that is because the county's overall property valuation took one of the biggest jumps ever, Butler said, from $4.48 billion to $4.84 billion.