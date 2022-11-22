20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children recognized by Sioux City officials

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott recognized the 20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children by reading a special proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting.

The proclamation not only recognized the march, but also November 2022 as Native American month.

"We support the commitment of the Native community to their continued efforts and focus on building bridges and fostering understanding," Scott read. "We thank the Community Initiative for Native Children and Families and all the individuals and organizations responsible for holding the Memorial March to Honor Lost Children. We wish them much success."

Each year, in the days before Thanksgiving, hundreds gather in downtown Sioux City for the march, which remembers Native American children who have been taken from their families and communities to be placed in the country's non-Native child welfare system. This year's march begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at War Eagle Monument and ends at the Sioux City Convention Center with a traditional memorial dinner.

"Initially, this started off as a protest, because we weren't getting answers and the frustration and things that come from that. We feel better that there's accountability," Manape LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Native American activist, said while accepting the proclamation from Scott. "But, I also have to just be mindful that my father said there's always more work to be done. We see that and the allies in this community see that; and we are blessed to have those bridges built right now."

Since the death of his father, Native American activist Frank LaMere, in 2019, LaMere has helped encourage the Native American community to better organize.

"We are working tirelessly to try to develop things that will be of service on the front end, as opposed to on the back end," LaMere said. "We believe that we quantify that to for every dollar spent on the front end, it'll save $13 on the back end. And, then, we are in discussions of economic development for ourselves, so we can be self-sustaining and have a positive impact on the Sioux City community."