ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A woman was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital, after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday near Orange City.

At 8:49 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 60, four miles south of Orange City.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Jade Vlotho, age 27, of Ireton, Iowa, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Jackson Avenue (County road K-64), when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch, rolled and, then, crossed over the northbound lane, before coming to a rest on Highway 60.

Vlotho was transported to the Orange City Area Health System. She was later flown to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Damage to the Chevrolet was estimated at $15,000.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Orange City Ambulance, Orange City Fire Department and Orange City-Alton Police Department.

This accident remains under investigation.