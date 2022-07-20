4% increase for secondary roads employees

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County secondary roads employees will receive a 4 percent wage increase on top of a 2.25 percent negotiated raise.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved up to $115,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be used for a 4 percent wage increase to unionized secondary roads employees. This increase is in addition to the union negotiated increase.

Secondary roads employees do not have step wage increases for years of service and the most experienced equipment operators earn less than those in four out of five comparable counties in Iowa, according to research done by the human resources department.

Story County, Pottawattamie County, Dubuque County and Johnson County all have higher maximum salaries then Woodbury County and each have step increases for road employees.

“A flat wage, regardless of years of service, fails to retain essential employees,” Supervisor Matthew Ung said in the agenda item.

The new wages for secondary roads employees are: $26.92 for equipment operator; $26.44 for engineering technician I; $30.09 for engineering technician II and $32.39 for draftsman.

In FY24 the employees will also receive a 2 percent negotiated increase on top of these rates. In the future, the 4 percent wage increase will be absorbed in the secondary roads budget.

This is a similar process the board went through went approving an 8 percent wage increase for Woodbury County jailers.